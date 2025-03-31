“I think Buck got the message”- Ryan Guzman addresses Buck and Eddie storyline in 9-1-1 season 8

9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 aired on March 27, 2025, and it finally gave fans a proper look at Eddie’s life in Texas. The episode shows Eddie starting over as a rideshare driver after losing out on a firefighting job due to a hiring freeze. More importantly, it also shows him trying to repair his strained relationship with Christopher, who’s been living with his grandparents.

In the middle of this reset, Eddie keeps checking in with Buck, who’s still in Los Angeles. Their video calls don’t dive into anything romantic, but the unspoken tension is there—especially after last week’s episode, where Maddie and Tommy both questioned if Buck was in love with Eddie.

In a new interview with TVLine, published on March 27, 2025, Ryan Guzman opened up about Eddie’s mindset and where things stand between him and Buck.

Addressing the recent Buddie conversation, Guzman said:

“I think Buck got the message. Nothing has ever gotten between Eddie and his son, other than his dead ex-wife — which is so weird to say out loud. Being who he is, Buck just wants to see Eddie happy. He knows how much being Christopher’s father means to Eddie.”

Why Eddie is choosing family over everything in 9-1-1 season 8, according to Guzman

Ryan Guzman stars in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage)

In his March 27, 2025, interview with TVLine, Ryan Guzman broke down where Eddie stands after 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12. This episode moved Eddie’s story away from Los Angeles and into El Paso, where he’s trying to reconnect with Christopher.

His plan to get back into firefighting fell apart due to a hiring freeze, so Eddie ends up driving for a rideshare service. To make it worse, he trades in his truck—something that hits harder than he expected.

Guzman said:

“I felt so bad for him when I did that scene. I was like, I know how much this truck costs… I don’t even have to act. This just sucks.”

But the part fans have been waiting to hear about is the Buck and Eddie dynamic. While they FaceTimed multiple times in the episode, the conversation never touched on what Maddie and Tommy had bluntly said the week before—that Buck might be in love with Eddie.

Guzman acknowledged this wasn’t accidental, but also didn’t dismiss the tension.

That quote is doing a lot of work. Guzman’s focus is clearly on Eddie’s priorities, which are rooted in being a good father and repairing the trust he broke. At the same time, it suggests Buck is stepping back and respecting that boundary, even if it hurts.

Guzman didn’t say Buck’s feelings are one-sided, but he did say:

“That’s his own obstacle.” He brought up a real-life comparison, explaining, “I’ve had certain individuals in my life that are friends of mine… and I’ve come to find out that they did [have feelings for me]. It did kind of cause awkwardness, more for them than for me.”

Guzman’s take on Eddie is clear. Right now, he’s locked in on fixing his relationship with his son.

“There are still plenty of things that need to be done before Eddie feels like the father he needs to be,” he said.

But his phrasing—about Buck wanting Eddie to be happy, about Buck getting the message—feels like his way of acknowledging the unspoken bond between them.

While 9-1-1 season 8 hasn’t confirmed any romantic direction for Buck and Eddie, the writers clearly aren’t ignoring the bond between them. Recent episodes have made their emotional connection more visible than ever, especially with characters like Maddie and Tommy directly addressing the possibility of deeper feelings.

Despite Eddie moving to Texas, the show keeps them in close contact through FaceTime and emotional check-ins, signaling that their friendship remains a priority in the story.

Ryan Guzman stars in 9-1-1 season 8 (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

According to Ryan Guzman, future episodes will show Eddie facing “growth” and “setbacks,” some of which will revisit the version of him viewers met in season 3. That means there’s potential for more introspection and maybe even more clarity on how Eddie really feels about Buck.

Whether the show goes there or not, their bond is clearly still part of the long-term plan, and fans shouldn’t rule out another big moment between them before the season wraps.

Watch 9-1-1 season 8 on ABC.

