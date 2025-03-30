Miles may have had the best character development in The Rookie, here’s why

Miles Penn hasn’t been around The Rookie for long, but in just one season, he’s made a serious impact. Introduced in season 7 as one of the new probationary officers at Mid-Wilshire, Miles started out as the cocky rookie from Sugar Land, Texas, who thought he had it all figured out.

He had two years of police experience back home and came in with the kind of confidence that rubbed just about everyone the wrong way. However, underneath that bravado was a guy trying to prove himself, not just to others but to himself, too.

Paired with Tim Bradford as his training officer, Miles quickly learned that policing in Los Angeles wasn’t anything like Texas. He made mistakes early on, from rushing into dangerous calls to showing a lack of discipline during arrests. However, what stands out is how fast he started learning from those mistakes.

One of his best moments came in episode 7, The Mickey, when he responded to a domestic violence call and showed real emotional restraint. Instead of lashing out like he almost did earlier in the season, he kept his cool, listened to his instincts, and even opened up about past guilt. That moment was a clear turning point.

The Rookie (Image via ABC)

Miles Penn might have started off as one of the most frustrating rookies in The Rookie, but that makes his growth stand out. When first introduced in season 7, he came in with too much confidence for someone brand new to the LAPD.

He bragged about his two years of experience in Sugar Land, Texas, acted like he didn’t need to learn anything new, and pushed back against Tim Bradford’s authority more than once. He was the rookie who thought he was already the finished product. However, as the season progressed, viewers saw a steady shift in how he carried himself, listened, and reacted under pressure.

One of the first signs of change came after Bradford caught Miles living in his car. It was a moment that easily could have ended his time in the department, but instead of kicking him to the curb, Bradford gave him 24 hours to fix it. Miles didn’t lash out. He found a solution and took the criticism seriously. He ended up moving into the RV park with Smitty, which showed he was willing to do what needed to be done without making excuses.

Then came the call in The Mickey. Miles and Bradford responded to a domestic violence situation at a women's shelter. A suspect had gone violent, and Penn nearly lost control again. But this time, he opened up instead of letting anger or ego take over.

He talked to Bradford about a case back in Texas that still haunted him—one where he showed up too late, and the victims died. It was the first time Miles let his guard down and admitted that the job had gotten to him. Bradford didn’t just shut him down. He used the moment to teach him something real, and Miles actually listened.

The Rookie (Image via ABC)

That shift carried into how Miles started handling his work. He stopped trying to be the hero and started learning how to be part of a team. He backed off from impulsive choices. He took feedback without pushing back.

Even his short-lived relationship with his girlfriend Camilla added a layer to his story. He realized he wasn’t in love anymore and respected her enough to let her go when she decided she needed to leave.

Miles went from being an overconfident rookie with a big mouth to someone who takes the job seriously, owns up to his mistakes, and genuinely wants to improve. Out of all the character arcs this season, his has been the most noticeable, the most earned, and the most grounded. That’s what makes his development the strongest.

The Rookie is available on ABC.

