The Residence: Full list of cast in the Netflix's mystery drama

The Residence dropped on Netflix on March 20, 2025, and flips the classic whodunit formula on its head. The entire show takes place inside the White House where a murder disrupts a high-profile state dinner. There are exactly 157 suspects — not just politicians and world leaders but also staffers, chefs, butlers, and celebrity guests.

Leading the investigation is Detective Cordelia Cupp, played by Uzo Aduba. Cordelia is sharp, eccentric, and doesn’t play by anyone’s rules. She is called in because nobody else can handle the chaos behind the walls of the White House.

The show is loosely inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. The series adds its fictional spin by turning it into a murder mystery. It focuses on the staff's secret lives, rivalries, personal ambitions, and how each could have had a reason to commit the crime.

The investigation uncovers lies, hidden relationships, and grudges among people who are supposed to keep the nation’s most famous house running smoothly.

Cast members of Netflix's The Residence

1) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp

Uzo Aduba stars in The Residence (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba plays Cordelia Cupp, a sharp and eccentric detective, brought in to solve a murder at the White House. She does not follow standard procedures and has a gift for reading people with unsettling accuracy. Cordelia arrives during a state dinner where the chief usher is found dead and nobody seems to have a clear alibi.

Aduba brings a lot of personality to the role and makes Cordelia someone you can’t ignore. Aduba is well known for playing Suzanne in Orange is the New Black which won her two Emmy Awards. She also starred in Mrs. America and In Treatment.

2) Randall Park as Edwin Park

Randall Park stars in The Residence (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West)

Randall Park plays Edwin Park, an FBI special agent assigned to work the case alongside Cordelia. Edwin follows the rules and is unsure about Cordelia’s unusual way of doing things but slowly begins to trust her.

Randall Park is best known for his role in Fresh Off the Boat where he played a devoted father. He also appeared in WandaVision as Jimmy Woo and proved he can handle comedy and action in equal measure.

3) Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney

Susan Kelechi Watson stars in The Residence (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Susan Kelechi Watson plays Jasmine Haney, an assistant usher at the White House. Jasmine wants to become chief usher and is willing to take risks to move up. Her ambition makes her one of the prime suspects after A.B. Wynter's death.

Watson is widely known for This Is Us where she played Beth Pearson and won two SAG Awards with the cast. She also lends her voice to Ada Twist, Scientist and appears in The Water Man.

4) Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon

Edwina Findley stars in The Residence (Image via Getty Images)

Edwina Findley plays Sheila Cannon, a butler in the White House. Sheila is upbeat and friendly and used to be well-liked by the former president’s family. Things changed under the new administration and her clashes with A.B. Wynter became more frequent.

Findley has acted in The Wire as De’Londa Brice and more recently in Big Sky where she took on a very different role.

5) Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard

Bronson Pinchot stars in The Residence (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Bronson Pinchot plays Didier Gotthard, a pastry chef trained in Switzerland and very serious about his work. He keeps to himself, does not smile often, and runs a tight kitchen. His knife skills and perfectionism make him a suspect worth watching.

Pinchot became famous for playing Balki in Perfect Strangers which ran for several seasons. He also appeared in Beverly Hills Cop and Risky Business and did voice work in The Secret Life of Pets.

6) Mary Wiseman as Marvella

Mary Wiseman stars in The Residence (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Mary Wiseman plays Marvella who is the executive chef at the White House and the opposite of Didier in every way. She is messy, temperamental, and creative and became famous for her food truck before taking on this job. Marvella uses sharp knives and unusual ingredients and is not on good terms with A.B. Wynter.

Wiseman is known for her role in Star Trek: Discovery as Sylvia Tilly. She also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Orville.

7) Julieth Restrepo as Elsyie Chayle

Julieth Restrepo stars in The Residence (Photo by Samuel de Roman/WireImage)

Julieth Restrepo plays Elsyie Chayle, a housekeeper at the White House. She is known for being kind and hardworking and everyone seems to like her. However, she has secrets connecting her to A.B. Wynter and could change how people see her. Elsyie as someone with layers who may not be as simple as she appears.

Restrepo starred in the Colombian show Café con Aroma de Mujer and appeared in the movie Dedicada a mi ex. Her performance here introduces her to a wider audience.

8) Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater

Al Mitchell stars in The Residence (Image via Netflix)

Al Mitchell plays Rollie Bridgewater who is the head butler and maitre d’ at the White House. He moves with skill and confidence and can change a table setting without anyone noticing. Rollie has silent quiet authority and knows everything going on in the house.

Mitchell has acted in The Good Lord Bird and Fargo and brings that same controlled energy to this role.

9) Mel Rodriguez as Bruce Geller

Mel Rodriguez stars in The Residence (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Mel Rodriguez plays Bruce Geller, an engineer in the White House. He was friendly in the past but now keeps to himself especially when A.B. Wynter is around. Bruce is called in to fix things but his relationship with one of the staff adds a personal twist.

Rodriguez is known for The Last Man on Earth where he played Todd and Watchmen where he had a smaller role.

10) Paul Fitzgerald as President Perry Morgan

Paul Fitzgerald stars in The Residence (Image via Netflix)

Paul Fitzgerald plays Perry Morgan who is the President of the United States. He is smart and driven but also gets caught up in small issues like water pressure in the showers. Perry wants to get to the bottom of A.B.’s murder fast and pushes people hard.

Fitzgerald has acted in Veep as a clumsy representative and in Younger where he played a recurring role. He knows how to handle political characters with both seriousness and humor.

11) Barrett Foa as Eliot Morgan

Barrett Foa stars in The Residence (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Barrett Foa plays Eliot Morgan, who is the First Gentleman and married to President Perry Morgan. Eliot doesn’t know much about the rules of Washington and often feels lost in his role. He didn’t get along with A.B. Wynter and that tension is part of his story.

Foa spent years on NCIS: Los Angeles as Eric Beale and appeared in almost 300 episodes. His background in procedural drama helps him navigate this very different setting.

12) Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan

Jason Lee stars in The Residence (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jason Lee plays Tripp Morgan, the younger brother of the president and lives in the White House. Tripp is loud and rebellious and has always been negatively compared to Perry. He doesn’t like rules and clashes with A.B.

Lee starred in My Name Is Earl and earned several award nominations. He also acted in Alvin and the Chipmunks and Chasing Amy.

13) Jane Curtin as Nan Cox

Jane Curtin stars in The Residence (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Jane Curtin plays Nan Cox, the president’s mother-in-law who lives at the White House because of health issues. She drinks vodka to deal with her son-in-law whom she never liked.

She was part of the first Saturday Night Live cast and won Emmys for Kate & Allie. She has also been on The Good Fight and in the movie Queen Bees.

14) Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger

Ken Marino stars in The Residence (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Ken Marino plays Harry Hollinger, the president’s closest friend and advisor. He has a big presence and knows how to work the system but clashed with A.B. in the past. Marino gives Harry a mix of confidence and suspicion and makes you wonder if he’s hiding something.

Marino acted in The State, Children’s Hospital, and Veronica Mars. He knows how to balance humor with drama and uses both sides in this role.

15) Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher

Molly Griggs stars in The Residence (Image via Netflix)

Molly Griggs plays Lilly Schumacher, the White House social secretary, and a rising star. She planned the state dinner and did not take orders well. Her ambition and role in the dinner put her at the center of the investigation.

Griggs plays Lilly with a sharp edge and makes her stand out. She was Grace in Succession and acted in Prodigal Son and Dr. Death.

16) Taran Killam as St. Pierre

Taran Killam stars in The Residence (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Hulu)

Taran Killam plays St. Pierre, who works as Lilly’s event planning consultant and energy healer. He brings a different vibe to the White House and believes in a more spiritual approach to life.

Killam is widely known for playing multiple characters on Saturday Night Live and he also appeared in Mad TV and The New Guy. His comedy background helps him fit right into the show’s tone.

Other cast members of Netflix's The Residence

Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson Eliza Coupe as Senator Margery Bay Bix Al Franken as Senator Aaron Filkins Julian McMahon as Prime Minister Stephen Roos Kylie Minogue as herself Brett Tucker as David Rylance Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes Dan Perrault as Colin Trask Chris Grace as Daniel Graham Roslyn Gentle as Lorna Collins Izzy Diaz as Sergio Vega Sumalee Montano as Christine Wong James Babson as Harold Fielding Paul Fitzgerald as President Perry Morgan Mel Rodriguez as Bruce Geller Julieth Restrepo as Elsyie Chayle Barrett Foa as Eliot Morgan

Watch The Residence on Netflix.

