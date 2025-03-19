The Residence season 1: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Residence season 1 is an upcoming mystery drama on Netflix. Set to begin streaming on March 20, 2025, the series will be available everywhere. A total of eight episodes covering the mystery of a murder during a White House state dinner should be expected by viewers.

Ad

The plot of The Residence season 1 revolves around a murder at the White House during a state dinner. Sharp and eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp is hired to investigate the crime. Cordelia investigates the personal lives of 157 White House employees with FBI agent Edwin Park, who doubts her unconventional methods.

As the investigation unfolds, The Residence season 1 delves into the personal lives of the White House staff, revealing dark secrets and hidden agendas. The show is a distinctive and captivating whodunit that blends humorous elements with tense detective work.

Ad

Trending

The Residence season 1 will be released on March 20, 2025

Ad

The Residence season 1 is a murder mystery set inside the prestigious White House. Famous detective Cordelia Cupp investigates a murder that occurred during a state dinner. She wants the truth despite her unconventional methods. Cordelia examines clues with FBI agent Edwin Park to reveal White House staff secrets. Each employee has a motive, making trusting them difficult.

The way The Residence season 1 combines mystery with humor distinguishes it. Based on the non-fiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, the show uses artistic license to transform the historical backdrop into a suspenseful whodunit.

Ad

Along with a range of eccentric characters that each add their own layer to the narrative, Cordelia's oddity and keen intelligence liven the show.

The tension in The Residence season 1 grows as the investigation progresses, with the suspects’ personal lives coming into focus. The drama keeps developing as every White House staff member turns out to have many secrets and becomes a possible suspect.

Deep into the lives of these people, the inquiry reveals power conflicts, lies, and secret motives. The stakes rise as the inquiry goes on, and Cordelia's keen intellect turns out to be the secret to riddle solving.

Ad

Key plot points in The Residence season 1

Ad

The central event of the show is the murder at the White House, which occurs during an extravagant state dinner. The death of White House chief usher A.B. Wynter shakes the mansion. Legendary detective Cordelia Cupp is hired to investigate. Cordelia navigates the complex suspect network with Edwin Park, an FBI agent skeptical of her methods.

Deeper into the inquiry, Cordelia and Edwin find several secrets among the White House personnel. It is challenging to identify the actual offender in the show since it features a variety of people with different motives and personal challenges. As tensions rise, the probe turns up an unexpected and lethal conspiracy undermining the foundations of the White House.

Ad

Trailer details of The Residence

Ad

The exciting and suspenseful mystery of The Residence season 1 is set up in the trailer. It brings in sharp and clever investigator Cordelia Cupp, summoned in to look at a murder at the White House. The teaser shows hints of the well-known suspects—White House staff members and officials, among others—each of whom might have had a murderous intent.

The trailer is packed with tension, as Cordelia confronts suspects and works through complex lies and alibis. It showcases her investigative style, which involves clever interrogation techniques and a sharp eye for detail.

Ad

Production, direction, and cast of The Residence season 1

A still from The Residence (Image via Netflix)

The Residence is produced by Shondaland, the production house behind hit series like Scandal and Grey's Anatomy. The series is helmed by Paul William Davies, a former Scandal writer and producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers also serve as executive producers, bringing their signature storytelling to the show.

Ad

The cast of The Residence is led by Uzo Aduba, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black as Suzanne Warren. She portrays the eccentric personality of detective Cordelia Cupp.

The cast also icludes Randall Park, playing FBI agent Edwin Park, a reluctant partner in Cupp's investigation. Giancarlo Esposito, Ken Marino, Susan Kelechi Watson, and many more members of the ensemble cast add to the dynamic and sophisticated story of the show.

Ad

The Residence season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on March 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback