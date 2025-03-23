5 murder mystery dramas to watch if you liked The Residence Season 1

Based on the book by Kate Andersen Brower, The Residence is a mystery drama series starring Uzo Aduba, Jason Lee, Susan Kelechi Watson, and others. Created by Paul William Davies, the show is set on the premises of the White House and focuses on a quirky detective, Cordelia Cupp (Aduba). She must investigate a murder that took place in the prestigious residence during a state dinner.

The series is full of twists and turns and has lots of drama and conflict, as all the staff and guests of the White House are held as suspects and various hidden secrets start coming to life during the investigation. The show premiered on March 20, 2025, and has received favorable reviews.

Viewers who enjoyed the show and like watching such mystery dramas can check the list below for some similar shows.

Truth Be Told, High Seas, and other mystery shows to watch like The Residence

1) Bodies (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on Si Spencer's graphic novel, this British sci-fi and murder mystery thriller, created by Paul Tomalin, stars Stephen Graham, Shira Haas, Greta Scacchi, and others. The show spans four timelines—1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053—and is about the appearance of a dead body in Longharvest Lane in the Whitechapel area of London.

This appearance, however, happens across the four timelines mentioned. Four detectives of the Metropolitan Police detectives, must now begin their separate investigations and uncover a conspiracy, with far-reaching consequences. Like The Residence, the show revolves around the solving of a murder and has lots of twists and turns.

2) High Seas (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Ivana Baquero, Eloy Azorin, and others, this Spanish murder mystery series is created by Ramon Campos and Gema R. Neira. The show is about a series of murders that happen onboard a luxury cruise liner traveling from Spain to Brazil. Set in the 1940s, the show is a tense thriller as everyone aboard the ship is now a suspect.

The series focuses on two passengers and sisters, Eva (Baquero) and Carolina (Alejandra Onieva), who decide to unravel the mystery behind the murders. However, they find themselves getting caught amidst family secrets. Like The Residence, the show has a singular setting where a murder has occurred and a detective must find out the truth. Both shows also have drama and themes of interpersonal conflicts.

3) Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Based on a novel by Kathleen Barber, this legal and crime drama is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and stars Octavia Spencer, Michael Beach, and others. The show is about a true-crime podcaster, Poppy Parnell (Spencer), who became famous due to an old case.

However, when new evidence comes to light in the same case that made her famous, which was the murder of a Stanford professor, Poppy decides to revisit the case and find out if the suspect she had helped imprison, Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), was the person responsible. Like The Residence, the show revolves around the solving of a murder and a genius investigator. Both shows are suspenseful and thrilling.

4) Stay Close (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Daniel O’Hara and based on the novel by Harlan Coben, this British mystery drama stars Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, and others. The series is about the disappearance of a young man, Carlton, who has disappeared exactly 17 years after another man, Stewart, also went missing.

Unable to solve the mystery of Stewart, a homicide detective, Michael (Nesbitt), decides to take up the case of Carlton. However, his life is interconnected with other characters like a mom, Megan (Jumbo), and a photojournalist Ray (Armitage), whose girlfriend has also disappeared. Viewers of The Residence will like the show as it has lots of twists and turns, a mystery to solve, and interconnected relationships and secrets.

5) Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and others, legal thriller and murder mystery drama, is based on a novel of the same name by Scott Turow. Created by David E. Kelley, the show was a critical and commercial hit and revolves around a prosecutor, Rusty Sabich (Jake).

When Rusty’s colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), is killed brutally, Rusty finds himself being made the prime suspect, as details of his illicit affair with Carolyn come to the fore. Apart from being a whodunit and a legal series, the show also looks at the unfolding complicated life of Rusty, as he tries to clear his name and save his marriage. Like The Residence, the show is about murder, has an angle of mystery, and delves into relationships.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show like The Residence of their liking.

