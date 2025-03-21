House of the Dragon season 3 star accidentally reveals new character, find out who it is

Production of House of the Dragon season 3 is underway, and a recent leak has brought a significant revelation. Steven Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon, accidentally shared a now-deleted Instagram post from the ongoing table read at Leavesden Studios, revealing a list of characters appearing in episode 4.

Among them is Prince Daeron Targaryen, which confirmed that the long-absent youngest son of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower will finally make his debut, as per Redanian Intelligence (March 13, 2025).

House of the Dragon season 3 will reportedly begin with major events, such as the Battle of the Gullet. According to ScreenRant (March 16, 2025), this is expected to mark the demise of Jacaerys Velaryon.

In addition to Daeron’s long-anticipated appearance alongside his dragon Tessarion, other new characters will also enter the fray, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly on January 31, 2025.

With filming already in progress and new cast members being introduced, House of the Dragon season 3 is poised to expand its already complex narrative when it premieres in 2026.

Steven Toussaint, who plays Corlys Velaryon, accidentally leaked a House of the Dragon season 3 table-read photo

During the early production phase of House of the Dragon season 3, Steven Toussaint, who portrays Corlys Velaryon (The Sea Snake), leaked a major development. According to Redanian Intelligence, on March 13, 2025, Toussaint posted and then quickly deleted an Instagram photo from a table read session that displayed a full character list for episode 4 of the upcoming season.

The leaked image revealed the long-awaited introduction of Prince Daeron Targaryen, the youngest son of King Viserys I and Alicent Hightower, confirming that Daeron will finally make his on-screen debut in House of the Dragon season 3.

Daeron Targaryen’s absence in the first two seasons has been a point of discussion among fans, as his character plays a significant role in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

His name has only been mentioned indirectly throughout the series. For instance, during the season 1 finale, Daemon references four dragons aligned with the Greens, subtly implying Daeron’s existence alongside his dragon Tessarion, according to ScreenRant (March 16, 2025).

Furthermore, ScreenRant noted that Tessarion was briefly seen flying above the Hightower forces in the season 2 finale, foreshadowing Daeron’s imminent involvement in the 'Dance of the Dragons.'

The leaked list also confirmed the appearance of other key characters in episode 4, such as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Queen Alicent Hightower, Ser Criston Cole, Lord Larys Strong, and King Aegon II. New entries included Ormund Hightower, who will be portrayed by James Norton.

Ormund is a significant figure in the war for the Iron Throne, as he leads the Hightower host toward King’s Landing to support the Greens. As per Entertainment Weekly (January 31, 2025), Ormund is Otto Hightower’s nephew and Queen Alicent’s cousin, marking him as a crucial ally to Aegon II’s faction.

Certain character omissions from the list have fueled further speculation. Notably, Jacaerys Velaryon is absent, suggesting that the show will likely follow the book’s storyline, where Jace meets his end during the Battle of the Gullet. According to Redanian Intelligence, this battle is expected to be the shocking opening event of House of the Dragon season 3.

Aemond Targaryen’s absence from the episode 4 list has been explained as a temporary one, while Helaena Targaryen’s inclusion indicates her survival into this part of the season.

Additionally, other new names include Jon Roxton, Luthor Largent, Adrian Redfort, Torrhen Manderly, and Glendon and Sharis Footley.

The presence of common folk characters like Kat, Cley, and Mujja, played by Ellora Torchia, James Doherty, and Samson Kayo respectively, suggests that House of the Dragon season 3 will further explore life beyond the high lords and ladies of Westeros.

Among the actors seen during the read-through were Dean Fagan, Charlie Gordon, Daisy Kakkar, Sam Swann, and Lucas Aurelio, as reported by Redanian Intelligence on March 13, 2025. While fans are guessing that Charlie Gordon may be cast as Daeron Targaryen, HBO has yet to confirm this.

Further insights into season 3’s direction were shared by showrunner Ryan Condal, who, during a recent panel, stated:

“There are some major new characters this season, but 85 percent of them, we already knew who they were, and it just makes it much more rewarding to write,” as quoted by ScreenRant, March 8, 2025.

Condal’s comments highlight that season 3 will both expand the ensemble and delve deeper into familiar character arcs.

House of the Dragon season 3 is slated to premiere in 2026. As filming progresses, the addition of Prince Daeron and other key figures promises to escalate the series' depiction of the Dance of the Dragons, increasing both its scale and political intrigue.

Stay tuned for more updates.

