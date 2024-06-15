What is James Norton doing after Grantchester?

Grantchester significantly changed when leading man James Norton left after three seasons. His departure changed the beloved British crime drama, leaving fans wondering what would happen next.

Right after Grantchester, Norton continued as Tommy Lee Royce on the popular series Happy Valley. He reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story to help children understand and manage type 1 diabetes. Norton has also received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Jude in A Little Life's 2024 theatre adaptation.

Norton, who has diabetes, reads "How to Manage a Mammoth" by Dr. Rose Stewart and illustrated by Richard Dwyer. From June 14 onwards, it's available on CBeebies and @bbciplayer.

Trending

This year, in 2024, he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor for A Little Life in February. Hanya Yanagihara's harrowing 2015 bestseller was adapted by Ivo van Hove into a four-hour dramatic venture.

Norton played Sidney Chambers, a charismatic and empathetic vicar and detective in Grantchester. He gave the show a unique charm as Sidney. Norton played the conflict between his clerical duties and his desire for justice with vulnerability and strength.

James Norton's career after Grantchester

James Norton had a successful career before Grantchester. Norton played many roles in television and film after leaving the show, demonstrating his versatility. In addition to Happy Valley, he appeared in Ex-Husbands, Rogue Agent, and Things Heard & Seen. His performance in the critically acclaimed Black Mirror episode "Nosedive" secured his acting talent.

Happy Valley is a British crime drama set in West Yorkshire's Calder Valley. It follows police sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, as she deals with personal tragedy while investigating crimes.

The series intertwines her quest for justice with complex character dynamics, earning critical acclaim and winning multiple BAFTA awards. The show spans three series, concluding in January 2023.

Also Read: Who is Denise in Power Book II: Ghost season 4? Everything to know about the mystery character

A Little Life chronicles the lives of four college friends, with a focus on Jude St. Francis. The novel's narrative shifts from a third-person omniscient perspective to a more intimate exploration of Jude's traumatic past and present struggles.

Flashbacks and first-person accounts by Harold, an older friend, add depth to Jude's story, depicting his enduring impact on those around him.

In A Little Life, Norton plays the role of the protagonist Jude, who harms himself after suffering unyielding abuse as a child.

Also Read: Fact check: Is Sullivan's Crossing connected to Virgin River?

Norton tried new things in Bob Marley: One Love and the four-part television series, Playing Nice. He will also appear in King and Conquerer and Joy, based on the true story of the first vitro fertilization baby, on Netflix. These projects demonstrate Norton's versatility and skill in various genres and mediums.

Reasons behind James Norton's exit from Grantchester

Grantchester continued to thrive even after Norton's departure, but the transition was not without its challenges. Norton's exit was primarily due to his belief that Sidney's storyline had naturally concluded.

Sidney's move to the United States was seen as a fresh start for the character and there he found a new meaning and excitement in life. This narrative decision was influenced by Sidney's struggle to find fulfillment after choosing the church over his love interest, Amanda.

Also Read: HBO confirms Season 3 for 'House of the Dragon' before Season 2 premiere

Moving to the U.S. and engaging in the Civil Rights Movement offered a new chapter for Sidney, one that Norton felt was a fitting end for his character.

Reverend William Davenport, played by Tom Brittney replaced James Norton's Sidney as the protagonist. Brittney's character debuted in Season 4's third episode, adding a new dynamic. Many fans missed Sidney, but Brittney's William Davenport was well-received, with some viewers even preferring him.

Also Read: Who is Firecracker in The Boys season 4? Everything we know so far

How Grantchester adjusted without Sidney Chambers

Grantchester evolved into an ensemble series following Norton's departure, focusing on multiple characters rather than a single lead. The ensemble approach also ensured the series' longevity, as it could adapt to changes in the cast without relying on a single character.

Also read: House of the Dragon season 1 recap: Everything that happened so far

However, the departure of Sidney Chambers brought mixed reactions from fans. Some viewers felt that the show lost its philosophical tone and gained a more soap opera-like quality.

Ultimately, the show's evolution reflects the diverse preferences of its audience, and each viewer is encouraged to watch and form their own opinions.

Read more: Who is Denise in Power Book II: Ghost season 4? Everything to know about the mystery character

Norton's decision to leave was driven by a desire to conclude Sidney Chambers' story on a natural and satisfying note.