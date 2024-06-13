House of the Dragon season 1 recap: Everything that happened so far

House of the Dragon season 1 is about power struggles, betrayals, and fiery confrontations among the Targaryen family. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the season opens with King Viserys I Targaryen on the Iron Throne. Family drama and civil war ensue during his reign as factions strive for power.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon season 1 reflects how ambition and betrayal destroy the Targaryen dynasty. Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen fight Queen Alicent Hightower and her son, Aegon II, for control of the Seven Kingdoms.

From shocking deaths and alliances to fierce battles and dragon fire, the first season sets the stage for the impending Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. As season two approaches, it's time to look back at the noteworthy moments from season one.

House of the Dragon season 1 major highlights before season 2 arrives

Aegon's ascension after King Viserys' death

In House of the Dragon season 1, King Viserys I Targaryen dies, sparking a fierce succession crisis. King Viserys had declared Princess Rhaenyra his heir, but Queen Alicent and Otto Hightower put Aegon II on the Iron Throne.

The Kingsguard twins and divided loyalties

The division within the Kingsguard is another significant highlight of House of the Dragon season 1. Twin brothers Ser Erryk and Ser Arryk Cargyll find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict. Ser Erryk supports Rhaenyra and aids her cause, while Ser Arryk remains loyal to the Hightowers.

Lord Larys' machinations

The noteworthy thing about Lord Larys is his ruthless ambition and strategic mind that make him a formidable adversary. Lord Larys Strong emerges as one of the most cunning villains in House of the Dragon season 1.

In a bid for power, he didn't even hesitate to plan the deaths of his father and brother, securing the title of Lord of Harrenhal. His alliance with Queen Alicent deepens as he provides her with crucial intelligence, revealing a network of spies in King's Landing.

The coronation and Princess Rhaenys' rebellion

Aegon II's coronation in episode nine is a key event in House of the Dragon season 1. During the ceremony, Princess Rhaenyra, who had been held captive for opposing Aegon's claim, makes a dramatic escape.

With the help of Ser Erryk Cargyll, she interrupts the coronation of her dragon, Meleys, and flees to Dragonstone to inform Princess Rhaenyra of the treachery. This act of defiance escalates the conflict, leading Rhaenyra to suffer a tragic stillbirth due to the stress.

The White Worm's intrigue

The mysterious figure known as the White Worm, or Mysaria, plays a crucial role in House of the Dragon season 1. Initially associated with Prince Daemon, she becomes entangled in the deadly games of power.

Lord Larys targets her in a bid to dismantle the spy network, resulting in the destruction of her brothel. However, her fate remains uncertain, leaving the door open for her return.

Rhaenyra's defiance

Despite the overwhelming odds, Princess Rhaenyra refuses to back down. Otto Hightower's attempt to negotiate her surrender is met with fierce resistance. Rhaenyra considers Aegon's terms but ultimately rejects them, rallying her supporters for the impending war.

The tragic death of Lucerys

One of the most heartbreaking moments in House of the Dragon season 1 is the death of Lucerys Velaryon. Sent to the Baratheons to seek their support, he encounters his uncle Aemond.

Their confrontation leads to a deadly chase on Dragonback, resulting in Lucerys' death. This event heightens the stakes of the conflict and fuels Rhaenyra's fury, setting the stage for further bloodshed.

The prophecy of Winter

In the opening episode, King Viserys shares the prophecy of the Song of Ice and Fire with Rhaenyra, foretelling a future threat from the White Walkers.

This prophecy, which comes to pass in Game of Thrones, underscores the importance of Targaryen unity. It serves as a powerful motivator for Rhaenyra, driving her determination to claim the Iron Throne and protect the realm.

House of the Dragon season 1 sets the stage for an epic Targaryen civil war. The season is filled with dramatic twists, intense character dynamics, and breathtaking visuals. Power, betrayal, and fire await in the Dance of the Dragons, the ongoing Iron Throne War.

Season 2 premieres on June 16, 2024.