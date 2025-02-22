5 major plot developments to expect from House of the Dragon season 3

As House of the Dragon season 3 looms on the horizon, fans of HBO's epic Game of Thrones prequel are bracing for the bloodiest, most action-packed chapter yet. The second season ended with the realms of Westeros teetering on the brink of total chaos as the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, escalates into full-scale carnage.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based. Reader's discretion is advised.

With shifting allegiances, brutal betrayals, and dragon duels unlike anything seen before, the battle between Rhaenyra Targaryen's Blacks and Aegon II's Greens is set to reach new heights. Adding to the tension, major new players are about to step onto the battlefield, including Ormund Hightower and, at long last, the mysterious Daeron Targaryen.

The war is no longer a game of politicking; it's a burning conflict of dragons, armies, and desire that will decide the destiny of Westeros in House of the Dragon season 3. The next installment is expected to deliver on the epic scenes that season 2 established but left unresolved.

The much-awaited Battle of the Gullet will finally break out in all its anarchic splendor, pitting new Dragonriders such as Hugh Hammer, Ulf White, and Addam Velaryon against each other. At the same time, Rhaenyra's long-awaited return to King's Landing will be accompanied by dramatic repercussions as the Iron Throne becomes an even more deadly seat of power.

Elsewhere, the brutal rampage of Aemond Targaryen, the ill-fated campaign of Criston Cole, and Daemon Targaryen's final reckoning will keep viewers in suspended animation. Meanwhile, as war rages on and out of control, electrifying betrayals, crushing loss, and one of the most dramatic dragon fights in Westeros' history will upend all.

Here are five major plot developments to expect from House of the Dragon season 3.

What are the 5 major plot points to expect in House of the Dragon season 3?

1) The Battle of the Gullet

One of the first major events that season 3 will tackle is the Battle of the Gullet. This battle is significant because it marks the first full-scale confrontation between the naval forces of the Blacks (Rhaenyra Targaryen's supporters) and the Greens (King Aegon II's forces).

With the assistance of the Triarchy, a powerful alliance of Essosi cities, the Greens will attempt to break through the blockade held by Corlys Velaryon's fleet.

While the Blacks are initially caught off guard, Rhaenyra's young son, Aegon the Younger, manages to escape the oncoming armada and warn his mother. However, his younger brother, Viserys, is not as fortunate and is captured by the Triarchy.

The battle itself will be a fiery clash of ships and dragons, with Dragonseeds like Addam Velaryon proving their worth in combat. Unfortunately, the victory comes at a steep price as Jacaerys Velaryon, Rhaenyra's eldest son, will meet his tragic fate as his dragon, Vermax, is struck by enemy fire and crashes into the sea.

His death will be a pivotal moment in the war, further fueling Rhaenyra's rage and desperation to claim the Iron Throne in House of the Dragon season 3.

2) Daeron Targaryen joins the war

After being conspicuously absent from the first two seasons, Daeron Targaryen Alicent's fourth son will finally make his debut in House of the Dragon season 3. In Fire & Blood, Daeron is known as the most noble and honorable of Alicent's children, earning him the title of Ser Daeron the Daring.

With his dragon, Tessarion, he will prove to be a formidable warrior, playing a crucial role in House Hightower's campaign against Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon season 3.

Daeron's arrival will also coincide with the introduction of his cousin, Ormund Hightower, who has been gathering forces to join the Greens' cause. The Battle of the Honeywine will showcase Daeron's battlefield prowess as he helps secure a crucial victory for the Greens by saving Ormund's life.

This will be one of his first steps in establishing himself as a key player in the war, though his biggest moments are likely to come in later seasons.

3) The fall of King's Landing and Rhaenyra's triumph

House of the Dragon season 3 will mark a major turning point as King's Landing changes hands. With Daemon securing the Riverlands and Aemond and Criston Cole leading their forces away from the capital, Rhaenyra, and her allies will seize the perfect opportunity to take the city.

Unlike previous battles, this conquest will be largely bloodless as King Aegon II and his supporters will already have fled, leaving the Iron Throne vulnerable.

Alicent Hightower's surprising shift in allegiance could also come into play. If the show follows the season 2 finale's hints, Alicent may actively help Rhaenyra reclaim the city, further complicating the already fractured alliances. However, Rhaenyra's victory will not be the triumphant moment she hopes for in House of the Dragon season 3.

As she struggles to maintain order and secure the loyalty of her remaining allies, paranoia will set in, leading her to make choices that will alienate even those closest to her.

4) The betrayal of the dragonseeds

House of the Dragon (Image via Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo)

With the war reaching its most chaotic stage, trust among Rhaenyra's forces will begin to crumble. One of the most shocking betrayals will come from two of her newly appointed dragonseeds, Ulf White and Hugh Hammer, who, instead of defending the Blacks, will switch sides and join the Greens.

This betrayal occurs during the battle at Tumbleton, where the Blacks suffer a devastating defeat, losing two dragons in the process in House of the Dragon season 3.

The defection of the dragonseeds will send Rhaenyra into a downward spiral. She will become increasingly paranoid, leading her to make rash decisions, such as imprisoning Corlys Velaryon for allegedly helping another dragonseed escape. This moment will mark the beginning of Rhaenyra's decline as her allies begin to question her leadership.

5) The final duel

House Of The Dragon (Image via Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo)

One of the most iconic duels in Fire & Blood is the final confrontation between Daemon Targaryen and Aemond Targaryen. This legendary battle takes place above the Gods Eye, where the two dragons, Caraxes and Vhagar, engage in a brutal midair fight in House of the Dragon season 3.

The battle will end in a dramatic moment as Daemon, in an act of sheer recklessness, leaps from his dragon and stabs Aemond through the eye before both riders plummet into the lake below.

This duel will serve as one of the defining moments of the war, solidifying Daemon's legacy as one of the greatest warriors in Westeros if not for his skill, then for his sheer audacity.

Meanwhile, Aemond's death will leave the Greens in disarray, with their most powerful warrior gone. However, despite this loss, the war will be far from over, setting the stage for even darker and bloodier conflicts to come.

With the show expected to conclude in four seasons, House of the Dragon season 3 will likely serve as the bridge between the war's high point and its inevitable tragic ending.

