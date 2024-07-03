Where is Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2? Character explained

House of the Dragon season 2, with its three released episodes so far, has already created quite a stir among fans. As political schemings reach a fever pitch, the tension between characters becomes more intense, pushing the plot inevitably towards the civil war called 'Dance of the Dragons'.

The third and latest episode of House of the Dragon (HOTD) was released on June 30, 2024, and is currently streaming on Max. However, one character, quite important in George R. R. Martin's source material, is yet to appear in the adapted television series.

This is the character of Daeron Targaryen. The youngest child of King Viserys I Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, Daeron was mentioned just once in episode 2 of House of the Dragon season 2.

As of this writing, Daeron Targaryen, in the series, is in Oldtown under the care and tutelage of Lord Ormund Hightower. In the book, he plays a pivotal role in the upcoming civil war. So, fans have reason to expect him to turn up in House of the Dragon season 2.

Where is Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2?

King Viserys and Alicent Hightower have four children, and three of them are shown in HOTD. So far, Daeron, the youngest child, has been completely missing from action.

On his website, in the 'Not A Blog' portion, author George R. R. Martin said about his absence from season 1:

"Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter. Their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season."

As the author himself clarifies, Daeron is not altogether absent from the television series. He is just absent from King's Landing.

Daeron Targaryen has been sent to Oldtown to be under the aegis of Lord Ormund Hightower, acting as his cupbearer and squire. This strategic placement of Daeron was conceived by Otto Hightower, his grandfather and Alicent's father, as a shrewd political move. Daeron's position is Oldtown ensures Targaryen influence over House Hightower. This would secure their support for Team Green in the imminent war.

Who is Daeron Targaryen?

In George R. R. Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, Daeron Targaryen is an important character. He earns the title “Daeron the Daring” for his bravery on the battlefield. He is the rider of the fierce dragon Tessarion, which means that any side with him in it has an advantage on the battleground.

Daeron Targaryen is also a complex character in the book. Though a Targaryen, he is different from the others. He is shown to be kind and sensible, and also has a calm temperament. Due to these qualities, he becomes a popular contender for the throne when his two elder brothers are failing.

Will we finally see Daeron in House of the Dragon season 2? (Speculative)

There is a strong possibility that Daeron Targaryen will eventually make an appearance in House of the Dragon season 2 as his influence on the outcome of 'Dance of the Dragons' is pretty substantial in the book.

Further, all his life, he has been preparing for some crucial political moment where he could prove his worth. The brewing civil war is just the moment when a brave warrior like Daeron can shine.

Daeron Targaryen's late appearance might be one of the secret factors of House of the Dragon season 2. He might end up steering the war in Team Green's favor.

House of the Dragon season 2 is currently streaming on Max.

