House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 review: A few slow steps towards war

House of the Dragon season 2 returned with the third episode of its second season on June 30, 2024, taking viewers back to the nearly war-torn Westeros, where big developments are seemingly only a grasp away. Yet, this episode dealt a lot in preparation and very little in actual action, taking viewers closer to the war but still sitting on the sidelines.

Titled The Burning Mill, this Geeta Vasant Patel directorial was another reminder to fans how they cannot expect anything Game of Thrones-ish from House of the Dragon, which is determined to create a vocabulary of its own, and perhaps one that involves a lot more politics and a lot less blood.

The last two episodes were also quite slow and steady, but both had bombshell endings, which would have large consequences. This one, in comparison, did not go for that shock factor or ultra-violence. Rather, everything that happened in this very cinematic episode was a forebearer of more intense things to come.

Warning- There may be major spoilers from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 draws first blood, plants the seeds of war

House of the Dragon fans have known for a while that war is imminent, despite some effort from both sides, especially Rhaenyra's (played by Emma D'Arcy), to avoid it. This episode may have already begun the war in the most offbeat way possible, though it has worked out brilliantly.

The episode opens with young lords from the Bracken house and Blackwoods house arguing, which then cuts to an all-out battle, a battle fought in the name of Rhaenyra and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Though shown off-screen, this battle has huge implications at this point in House of the Dragon, giving a glimpse at how bloodhungry houses will use this opportunity to wage war on those not on their sides. It is also a clear reflection of the human nature that craves violence, even when they have little to gain from it.

The episode diversifies into many directions, from Aegon II's small council, Ser Criston Cole's (played by Fabien Frankel) war efforts, and Daemon's (played by Matt Smith) takeover of Harrenhal with no bloodshed. This also makes this episode feel faster and more confident on all fronts, which is quite an improvement over the last one.

There is also some almost-dragon action with Baela spotting Criston Cole and his group just slightly late. Moreover, the castle of Harenhal, the large abandoned space that must have taken a lot from the production department, delivers some haunting moments, especially when the witch predicts Daemon's demise in the castle.

It also gives a glimpse at Aegon Targrayen's unworthiness as a king as he goes into a drunken slumber just shortly after abandoning his war efforts. He also manages to cause a scene at the brothel, insulting his younger brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) quite thoroughly in the process.

The ending of the episode sees Rhaenyra chalking up an elaborate plot to enter the city and meet Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) to find a solution that is not outright war. With help from the White Worm, Rhaenyra meets Alicent in disguise when the latter goes to visit the Sept.

Their conversation finally clears up a few things, both for the characters and for the viewers. For one, Alicent was not lying about Viserys (Paddy Considine) saying Aegon's name. Rather, she was not lying about actually believing him. Rhaenyra also managed to tell Alicent what she knew about the story, the prophecy, and Aegon the Conqueror.

But with Rhaenyra not offering anything significant to Alicent except her claim on the throne, Alicent declares it's too late to stop anything and leaves, opening the doors further for the incoming war.

All in all, this episode did not try to mix politics with a lot of bloodshed. Instead, this acted as a passageway for the future of the show, taking each step slowly but deliberately.

This may as well be the approach for the entire House of the Dragon season 2, with the makers focusing more on intricacies than on big events, per se. The upcoming episodes will perhaps be able to give a better insight into the same.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 is now streaming on Max.

