Why did Ser Criston Cole cut his hair in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3? Explained

House of the Dragon season 2 returned with a new episode on Sunday, June 30, 2024. It brought forth another exciting journey to the heart of Westeros, which has all but gone into an all-out war. This recent episode planted the seeds of war like no other, with so much happening over the course of the hour, most of which will be pivotal in the upcoming episodes.

However, this episode did not have the shock factor of the previous episodes, except for one rather odd one— Ser Criston Cole's (played by Fabien Frankel) new hairstyle mid-episode. In what barely anyone expected, the latter half of the episode, where Ser Criston Cole was about to ride out to battle with Ser Gwayne Hightower and the Hightower forces, he was seen with his long locks chopped off.

The makeover also included bulky, imposing armor, giving the polarising Knight a very different look from the one we are used to. In a recent interview with Decider, Fabien Frankel broke down this change of look, narrowing it down to the practicality of the same. He expressed that it was "impractical" to have long hair in a battle, and it was a rather "military" thing for him.

Trending

However, going by the way the House of the Dragon season 2 has treated the infamous character, there could be more to this makeover than what meets the eye right away.

Read our full review here.

Why House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 brings forth a new look for Ser Criston Cole

Expand Tweet

Ser Criston Cole had been a beloved character in the past and has now evolved into one of the most hated ones. In fact, days before, Fanien Frankel reportedly limited his Instagram comments after there was a widespread reaction to his character in House of the Dragon season 2.

This episode was the first where Cole began as the new Hand of the King after Aegon II put him in to replace Rhys Iffans' Otto Hightower. However, when Cole first appeared in the episode at the small council, he still had his long hair. The makeover took place before he left for battle.

Speaking to Decider, Fabien Frankel explained this makeover:

"Well, for me, the haircut was a really big thing because it’s a military thing,...You know? It’s impractical to have long hair in a battle. It just is. And short hair is practical...Anyway, the haircuts! Good. The armor is different. He looks different"

This could also be due to the character representing his emotions with his appearance, something that has been prevalent in Cole's character from the start. It could also have something to do with the events that are yet to come in the season.

Frankel almost gave a tiny spoiler about the same white speaking to Decider about Cole's look before Matt Smith interrupted him.

Expand Tweet

However, this new look on Frankel looks more intimidating, imposing, and certainly war-ready. This could also lead his rather hateful character down a better path. Visual changes have historically been used for purposes like this.

For instance, even Game of Thrones had Jamie Lannister (Nicholas Coaster-Waldau) get rid of his long hair (and arm) before he went on a journey of salvation.

Criston Cole will be one of the key figures in the upcoming war, which was set up slowly and thoroughly throughout this episode. The upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 are expected to accelerate the process towards the inevitable destruction of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 is available for streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback