How many children does Alicent have in House of the Dragon?

As the woman directly responsible for the major conflict in House of the Dragon, Alicent Hightower is a pivotal character whose ambition and influence shape the Targaryen dynasty's fate. Being the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, Alicent gets married to King Viserys to become a major player in the politics of the kingdom.

Alicent sires four children with Viserys - Aegon II, Helaena, Aemond and Daeron. After misinterpreting her husband's last words, Alicent makes it her mission to prove her children’s right to the Iron Throne. Thus, she betrays her friend and rightful heir Rhaenyra, which paves the way for the bloody conflict called the Dance of the Dragons.

Each of her children, with their unique personalities, play a crucial role in the war against Rhaenyra Taragaryen. As season 2 of House of the Dragon is ongoing, it remains to be seen what fate has in store for Alicent and her children.

All children of Alicent in House of the Dragon, ordered by age

1) Aegon II Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen (Image via X/@HouseofDragon)

Aegon Targaryen's story in House of the Dragon is one that's full of ambition, war and fate. As the eldest son of King Viserys, he's driven into a political scheme by his mother Alicent Hightower in a bid to secure the Iron Throne.

In the beginning, Aegon had no zeal to become the ruler but is eventually persuaded to wear the crown. As such, there's familial conflict staining Aegon's rise to power. His claim over the Iron Throne against his half-sister Rhaenyra leads to a bloddy civil war, often referred to as the Dance of the Dragons.

Aegon's character is at once regal in bearing and torn from within, standing at the crossroads of duty and desire. His relationship with his dragon, Sunfyre, comes to symbolize his fiery determination and majestic bloodline.

So, from shadowed heir to war-scarred monarch, Aegon's evolution through the series tells the tale of power, betrayal and relentless pursuit of legacy inscribed in fire and blood.

2) Helaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen (Image via IMDb)

Helaena Targaryen's storyline in House of the Dragon is one of ethereal mystery and poignant tragedy. She's the enigmatic daughter of King Viserys I and Alicent Hightower, with an introverted and eccentric personality.

Her visions, most of which are waved off as peculiar oddities, bear truths eerily prophetic about chaos yet to happen. Unlike her boldly ambitious siblings, Helaena is depicted as a tender soul attuned to the whispers of dragons and the secrets of the realm.

As Targaryen tradition, she's married to her brother Aegon II. Despite siring three children, their marriage is full of issues and unhappiness. Her prophetic insights are bound to become a double-edged sword throughout the brutal civil war where they are expected to play a vital role.

Helaena's story in the series is a haunting melody of foresight, loyalty, and the inexorable pull of destiny.

3) Aemond Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen (Image via X/@HouseofDragon)

The character of Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon is marked by fierce ambition and dark transformation. As the younger son of King Viserys I and Queen Alicent Hightower, Aemond is driven by a relentless urge to prove himself amidst such a powerful family.

One pivotal moment that sets the path for Aemond is claiming Vhagar, fully sealing his fate to be a force to reckon with. It's after his Aunt Laena's death that Aemond claims the mighty dragon, at the instigation of relentless teasing from his Velaryon nephews and his father, King Viserys. That results in a bloody battle between him and his cousins, in which Aemond loses an eye — aggravating his malice against Rhaenyra and her children.

In one of the most pivotal moments of the series, Aemond plays his part in fueling the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons by killing Lucerys and his dragon Arax in the forceful fury of the storm.

This act sets off a series of unsightly events that turn Aemond into a hard-hearted warrior in the image of his vaunted uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen. The trajectory of Aemond is a stormy mix of valour, vengeance and the tragic consequence of this relentless pursuit of dominance.

4) Daeron Targaryen

Family tree depicting Alicent's children (Image via HBO)

The youngest son of Alicent and Viserys has been absent in the show so far, but Daeron Targaryen got a mention in Episode 2 of House of the Dragon season 2. While it's unknown when the character will show up on screen, he's expected to play an important role in the upcoming war between Team Green and Team Black.

According to George R. R. Martin's book, Daeron is born the same year as Rhaenyra’s eldest son, Jaecerys Velaryon. In Fire & Blood, Daeron bonds with the striking blue dragon Tessarion at six but waits years to fly her.

Despite King Viserys' hopes to raise Daeron and Jace as milk brothers to quell familial tensions, Daeron, much like his brothers Aegon and Aemond, comes to resent Rhaenyra and her children.

Nevertheless, Daeron is revealed to be a very kind and righteous Targaryen, nurtured by his different upbringing. At the age of twelve, he becomes a squire to Ormund Hightower and spends his youth in Oldtown.

That's where Daeron is in the current timeline of the show, explaining his absence from King's Landing. Daeron Targaryen eventually earns the moniker "Daeron the Daring" for his bravery during the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon season 2 is ongoing on HBO, with new episodes releasing every Sunday until August 4, 2024.