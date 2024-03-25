8 strongest fighters in House of the Dragon season 2 

Fans who have been missing Westeros were eagerly waiting for news about House of the Dragon season 2. Given that the successful first season ended in 2022, the wait has certainly been long. The recent release of two exciting trailers showcasing both sides who will engage in the "Dance of the Dragons" over the rightful heir brings new hope in the form of an official season premiere date.

Set to premiere on June 16, 2024, House of the Dragon season 2 will take fans right into the heart of the action. As the stakes of the ruthless civil war are far too high, fans can rest assured that the upcoming season will boast plenty of violence and impressive fights.

Although both sides have skilled fighters who can hold their own on the battlefield, there are a few select characters who can strike fear in the hearts of their enemies. Irrespective of where their fate takes them, it is certain that these powerful characters will not go down without a proper fight.

Daemon Targaryen and 7 other characters in House of the Dragon season 2 who are intimidating and dangerous

1) Daemon Targaryen

Very few in Westeros would dare pick a fight with Daemon Targaryen, and for good reason. His rebellious attitude makes him infamous but it cannot be denied that he is one of the strongest characters to look forward to in House of the Dragon season 2. Not only does he wield Dark Sister with skill and precision, but he also has his dragon Caraxes to back him up in battle.

2) Aemond Targaryen

Very much like the previous season, House of the Dragon season 2 will surely set the stage for Aemond to display his evolving combat capabilities. His fight scenes so far have established him as a ruthless fighter and his reign of violence is likely to continue during the anticipated "Dance of the Dragons". Like Daemon, Aemond also commands a mighty dragon, Vhagar.

3) Ser Criston Cole

The skilled knight from House Cole made a stellar first impression during the Heir's Tournament. When he went head-to-head against the powerful Daemon Targaryen, he didn't let his guard down even for a minute. When Rhaenyra Targaryen chose him to be part of the Kingsguard, she understood his potential, and he will live up to the expectations in House of the Dragon season 2.

4) Corlys Velaryon

When it comes to experience on the battlefield, Corlys Velaryon may just rank higher than all the others on this list. As someone who has survived years of violence, he knows a thing or two about defeating powerful opponents. As House of the Dragon season 2 heralds the start of "Dance of the Dragons", this veteran fighter will have many knowledgeable insights that will come in handy.

5) Rhaenys Targaryen

It is unfortunate that the lords of Westeros failed to recognize Rhaenys' potential to reign as queen. In season 1, it is easy to see that she is intelligent and capable of making tough decisions. She also showcases her skills in dragon-riding when Meleys makes an appearance.

Although fans haven't seen her fight, having unwavering control over a fire-breathing dragon will work in her favor when and if she needs to enter the battlefield in House of the Dragon season 2.

6) Ser Erryk Cargyll

It is likely that House of the Dragon season 2 will witness a showdown between the Cargyll brothers. Seeing as both twins are capable of holding their own in a fight, it will certainly be a worthy spectacle to witness. Taking charge as Queensguard of Rhaenyra Targaryen will come with its challenges but Ser Erryk seems capable enough to handle anything that comes his way.

7) Ser Arryk Cargyll

Ser Arryk is no stranger to combat as is evident in his duel with Ser Criston Cole in season 1. Alert and perceptive, Arryk knows just how to overpower his enemies. Although it would be difficult to say who would emerge victorious in a duel between the twins, the upcoming civil war in House of the Dragon season 2 may present the answer.

8) Laenor Velaryon

Following in the footsteps of his father, Laenor comes across as an intelligent and capable fighter. The fact that he has real battle experience works to his advantage. In addition to that, when he mounts Seasmoke, it becomes evident that his actions aren't rash but calculated to meet the desired results. It will be interesting to see where his journey takes him in House of the Dragon season 2.

Now that it has been officially announced that House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on June 16, 2024, fans will be happy to see these strong characters back in their element once again.