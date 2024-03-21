Why are there two trailers for House of the Dragon season 2? Explained

The recently dropped trailers of HBO's hit fantasy drama series House of the Dragon season 2 urge viewers to pick one side out of Team Green or Team Black. Following countless delays in the past year, the show has finally picked up pace after two years since the premiere of the first season.

The two trailers for the second season dropped on Thursday, March 21, 2024, individually offer a peek into the forces under Rhaenrya in Dragonstone and Queen Alicent Hightower in King’s Landing preparing for the imminent Targaryen Civil War. The second season marks the beginning of the "Dance of the Dragons." The synopsis of the show reads,

"After the death of their father, two siblings fight for the throne, thereby causing a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons."

The second season of House of the Dragon will be released on June 16, 2024, on HBO and Max.

HBO drops two trailers for House of the Dragon season 2 on March 21, 2024

The first season's finale wrapped up with Vhagar devouring Lucerys and Arrax, enraging Rhaenyra and setting the stage for an imminent war in Westeros. The Black trailer opens with Rhaenyra’s wish to honor the dying wish of her father, King Viserys I (Patty Considine), of having his firstborn succeed him. Emma D'Arcy's character returns with a vengeance as Queen Alicent's agenda results in the throning of Prince Aegon as King Aegon II.

As the young King Aegon doubles down on his claim to the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra can be seen addressing her council in the trailer, saying,

"I mean to fight this war and win it."

The Black trailer of House of the Dragon gives viewers a glimpse of the North, which the prequel intends to bring to life: Cregan Stark's rule in Winterfell. Lord Cregan Stark will be played by the English actor Tom Taylor. Meanwhile, the trailer shows Matt Smith's Prince Daemon Targaryen warning the Hightowers,

"Our terms are very simple: renounce the false king, and bend the knee to the queen or your house burns."

The Green trailer, on the other hand, shows viewers the side of affairs in King's Landing as Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) reaffirms,

"Only weeks ago, my lord husband was alive and the realm was at peace. On his death bed, he knew the realm would never accept a queen. Rhaenyra's supporters will believe what they wish, but Viserys wanted Aegon to succeed him."

The gloomy atmosphere prevails, and the forces prepare themselves for the capital. While Aegon reveals the consequences of plotting against the King, Alicent reminds him of the sacrifices made to put him on the Iron Throne. Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) stands strong by Alicent's side, saying that the path to victory is one of violence.

Expand Tweet

The prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood. The original cast, including Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaena Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, and Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, returns.

Watch the newly released Black and Green trailers of the second season of House of the Dragon to set the mood for the war over the Iron Throne yet again.