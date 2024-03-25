7 scenic House of the Dragon filming locations that also double up as great tourist spots

House of the Dragon is the prequel series to the extremely popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Ever since the premiere of the first season back in 2022, House of the Dragon has gained widespread appeal, as it delves into the history of the Targaryen dynasty.

HBO released two trailers for the upcoming second season as viewers anticipate its release this July. House of the Dragon portrays the fictional Westeros, a century before the events of Game of Thrones. Set in the backdrop of sprawling castles, mystic mountains, and lush countryside, House of the Dragon features some amazing locations throughout the series.

This article takes a look at some of the best locations featured in the series to date, which can be added to a traveler's bucket list too.

7 House of the Dragon filming locations that are great tourist spots

1) Cáceres, Spain

Old Town in Caceres, Spain (Image via Wikimedia Commons/Alonso de Mendoza)

Cáceres is the major filming location for House of the Dragon, as it has been used as the primary site to film scenes depicting the King's Landing. Scenes depicting the King's castle have been filmed in Cáceres.

The Old Town of Cáceres is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The place is a tourist haven as it features a blend of Roman, Northern Gotic, Italian Renaissance, and Islamic architecture. The cobbled street and medieval architecture are well-preserved, adding to the charm for tourists.

2) Cornwall, England

Cornwall is a county in the South Western tip of England and is home to a plethora of picturesque coastal villages. The tidal island of St. Michael’s Mount houses a castle that has been used to depict the fictional Driftmark (House of Velaryon) in House of the Dragon.

Cornwall boasts an idyllic coastal scenery, which is also strewn with medieval castles, adding to the beauty of the place. Visitors can enjoy surfing, lounging on the beaches, exploring the castles, and savoring the delicious Cornish cuisine.

3) Castleton, Derbyshire, England

Nestled in the high peaks of Derbyshire, Castleton is home to one of the oldest lead mines and was transformed into The Vale of Arryn in the television series.

Castleton has been used to depict the House Arryn and the Eyrie, a fortress where adversaries can be sent to their deaths via a moon door, as fans of Game of Thrones may recall. Known for its traditional English hamlets and its core national park, which is home to the limestone valley of Cave Dale, the region was initially inhabited by Celtic people. Castleton is a great tourist spot for lovers of history and geology.

4) Monsanto, Portugal

Monsanto is a mesmerizing town in Portugal, set against giant boulders. Deemed a UNESCO Heritage site, the town has been used to film the ancient seat of the Targaryens, Dragonstone. The hill town offers amazing sunset views along with steep hills and cobbled roads, all spread out across 12 historical villages.

5) La Calahorra, Granada, Spain

Castillo de La Calahorra, Spain (Image via Wikimedia Commons/Bjørn Christian Tørrissen)

The tiny province of La Calahorra in eastern Granada has been reimagined as Pentos (a city next to the seas of Westeros) in House of the Dragon. Pentos is shown to be a wealthy province in the series, and it houses Daemon and his wife Laena till her sudden demise.

At the base of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, on the solitary hill in the region, lies a medieval fortress known as Castillo de La Calahorra, one of the region's most iconic monuments. The outside of the castle contradicts Gothic architectural norms, making it one of the earliest buildings in Spain to be influenced by the Renaissance between 1509 and 1512.

6) Trujillo, Spain

Trujillo is a lesser-known medieval town in Spain. Boasting ancient Roman architecture atop hills, the ancient town offers an idyllic location for tourists to explore and relax in. The town has been used to film various scenes depicting the King's Landing in the popular HBO series.

7) Surrey, England

Surrey is a historic place in the UK, as it is the place where the Magna Carta was signed almost 1000 years ago. Adorned with lush natural woodlands, meadows, and marvelous country houses, the place makes for a great tourist spot.

Surrey was featured in various scenes in the first season of House of the Dragon, including the famous Knights tourney in the first episode. It is speculated that the upcoming battle scenes in the second season will also be filmed in and around Surrey.

Stay tuned for season 2 of House of the Dragon premiering on HBO and Max on June 16, 2024.