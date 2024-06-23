How does Aemond Targaryen die in House of the Dragon? Cause of death and who kills him explored

House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on June 16, 2024, with an even higher dose of drama, family rivalry, politics, and unexpected plot twists than its last season. The Game of Thrones prequel has already shocked viewers with a major character death in the first episode of this installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Initially, after Rhaenyra's order to kill Aemon Targaryen, most fans anticipated the character's demise soon. However, the story took a surprising turn when assassins Blood and Cheese instead killed Alicent Hightower's son Jaehaerys. But does Aemond Targaryen die in the story that is set to come?

As per George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, Aemon dies in combat with Daemon. While the showrunners have not disclosed when this faceoff will happen on screen, it will not bode well for these two enemies at all.

How does Aemond Targaryen die in House of the Dragon?

Aemond Targaryen in a still from House of the Dragon (Image via HBO)

In the Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, Aemond Targaryen is poised for a dramatic conclusion, although not yet revealed on screen.

According to the book, Aemond dies in a face-to-face battle with Daemon, while the two of them are riding atop their respective dragons. Daemon's frustration grows after Blood and Cheese fail to assassinate the one-eyed prince as per Rhaenyra's wish. He then decides to challenge Aemond to combat, involving the dragons Caraxes and Vhaegar in battle.

During the fight, Daemon's dragon Caraxes grabs his opponent Vhaegar's neck, linking the two ferocious animals in a death grasp. Unfortunately, Aemond is chained to his dragon for fear of falling off, which impedes his movement. Taking advantage of this, Daemon stabs him. Here, both the dragons fall from the sky and into the sea. Aemond's body is recovered much later, confirming his death.

What to expect next in House of the Dragon?

Unfortunately for fans, Aemond's death also signals the potential elimination of Daemon as a character on the show. While House of the Dragon is known for not shying away when it comes to killing off well-liked main characters, the showrunners may be uncertain about removing Daemon from the plot at present.

It is unclear when exactly Aemond will die in the show. However, audiences now know what exactly to expect when Daemon challenges his brethren to combat at Harrenhaal. It shall certainly be a turning point in the story.

Currently, episode 2 is expected to focus on the repercussions of Blood and Cheese's failed yet successful assassination of Jaehaeys Targaryen. Aegon II and Rhaenyra might be gearing up for a faceoff of their own, Daemon is sure to be incensed, and Alicent must try to navigate the way ahead for King's Landing.

The tension seems to be building up towards the distant but inevitable Dance of the Dragons, where Aegon and Rhaenyra shall face each other in a Targaryen civil war, which might signal much havoc for Westeros.

House of the Dragon is streaming now on HBO Max and JioCinema, with new episodes of season 2 releasing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.