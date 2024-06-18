House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: Major spoilers to expect ahead

HBO took us back to Westeros this week when House of the Dragon season 2 finally premiered on June 16, 2024. Premiering on Max almost two years after the release of the first season, the new premiere brought forward its own set of developments and drama that certainly shook the Seven Kingdoms and provided for a gruesome ending.

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 saw Rhaenyra mourning the death of her son Lucerys at the hands of Aemond Targaryen. With vengeance running through her veins, she orders for the head of Aemond Targaryen, which leads to the infamous Blood and Cheese scene from the book Fire & Blood as well.

With Daemon hiring two assassins—named Blood and Cheese in the book—to sneak into the Red Keep to kill Aemond Targaryen, they aren't able to find the young prince and rather end up killing Aegon II and Helaena's son, Jaehaerys, as their orders were "son for a son." With them having killed the future heir to the throne, it's certainly going to lead to many huge and heavy implications going forward.

We can expect to see Blood and Cheese being caught in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2

While House of the Dragon season 2 made some key changes to how the Blood and Cheese scenario plays out compared to the books, we can sure expect to see them be caught in the upcoming episode 2. In the book Fire & Blood, after committing the murder, Blood and Cheese have their days numbered as Aegon II soon sets every one of his soldiers on them.

When attempting to flee the city with Aegon's son's head, Blood is caught at the gates of the city and taken in. When questioned and tortured, he reveals that it was Daemon Targaryen who had ordered him to do this, and he then dies 13 days later. In the case of Cheese, since he was a ratcatcher, Aegon rounds up every ratcatcher in the city and hangs them. However, Cheese's fate in Fire & Blood is left ambiguous.

While House of the Dragon season 2 might not stick exactly to its source material, we can expect to see a similar thing happen, as these are the events that kick off the Dance of the Dragons and the Civil War.

House Green's retaliation can be expected in the upcoming episodes

With Aegon II now losing his son, we can expect to see him retaliate and attack House Black however he sees fit. With Jaehaerys and his only heir to the throne now dead, Aegon will be more aggressive than usual, and we can maybe expect to see him burn down the blockade set up by Corlys Velaryon to get things even and even take the fight to Rhaenyra.

On the other side, we can expect to see Helaena also feel the guilt of losing her son. With Jaehaerys being a twin, Helaena immediately gave her son up and took her daughter to safety. While she didn't want him to be a king, there could have been a deeper meaning behind her pointing at him that might be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Also, Jaehaerys' death took place while Alicent was getting intimate with Ser Criston Cole, and all this having gone down under his watch, it'll certainly weigh heavy on them as well.

Rhaenyra's reaction to Jahaerys' death

While Aemond was responsible for the death of Lucerys, Rhaenyra made it clear that she only wanted the one who was responsible for the murder of her son. While Daemon did order Blood and Cheese to kill Aemond, they asked him what they should do if they couldn't find him, to which we saw Daemon think about it for a bit, and we were immediately taken to the next scene.

With Rhaenyra not receiving Aemond's head and learning that it was instead the innocent Jaehaerys killed in his place, it will certainly not go well with her. Considering that her and Daemon's relationship has already started growing complicated, it'll lead to many more difficulties in their relationship.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 premieres on June 23, 2024, on Max.