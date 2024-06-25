House of the Dragon season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

House of the Dragon season 2 made its global debut on June 16, 2024. With its premiere, the series continues to captivate audiences, leaving them on the edge of their seats each week, eagerly anticipating what comes next. With the Targaryen household divided into Greens and Blacks, the battle for the Iron Throne intensifies.
House of the Dragon season 2 not only sees the return of all the original cast members but also new additions who are going to play pivotal roles in the progressing storyline. However, there has been a change in the second season.
Unlike season 1, the sequel will run for eight episodes. Follow along with the article to learn more about when do new House of the Dragon season 2 episodes come out.
How many episodes are there in House of the Dragon season 2
As stated above, House of the Dragon season 2 is slated for an eight-episode run from June 16 to August 4, 2024. Each episode will be aired on Sunday at 9:00 pm ET on HBO. The network will also release an R-rated version of the episodes at 10:03 pm ET. The series will also be made available on Max.
Below is the complete release schedule for House of the Dragon season 2:
Read more: House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 to set record as HBO's longest episode
All cast in Dark Matter
Below is the complete list of all major and supporting cast in season 2:
- Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower
- Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen
- Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen
- Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower
- Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon
- Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
- Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
- Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
- Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling
- Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong
- Jefferson Hall as identical twins
- Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon
- Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen
- Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen
- Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn
- Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull
- Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull
- Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer
- Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
- Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower
- Robert Rhodes as Silver Denys
- Sam C. Wilson as Blood
- Mark Stobbart as Cheese
- Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong
- Tom Taylor as Cregan Stark
- Tom Bennett as Ulf the White
- Steven Pacey as Gunthor Darklyn
- Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne
- Oscar Eskinazi as Joffrey Velaryon
- Archie Barnes as Oscar Tully
Where to watch Dark Matter
All the latest episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 will be aired on the HBO channel and can be streamed on Max, for fans in the U.S. Unfortunately, in the U.K., neither the broadcasting channel nor the streaming platform is available. However, the series will still be available to watch the series on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.
For a handful of regions in Southeast Asia, the series is made available on HBO GO. The Australian audience can watch the fantasy drama on BINGE. In India, the series will be exclusively available on JioCinema.
Read more: Fact Check: Are the viral House of the Dragon banners in NYC real?
Plot summary:
Here’s how the official logline of House of the Dragon describes the story:
The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to popular HBO series "Game of Thrones;" based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," "House of the Dragon" is set nearly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen's children battling for control of the Iron Throne.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on House of the Dragon season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.