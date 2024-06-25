House of the Dragon season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

House of the Dragon season 2 made its global debut on June 16, 2024. With its premiere, the series continues to captivate audiences, leaving them on the edge of their seats each week, eagerly anticipating what comes next. With the Targaryen household divided into Greens and Blacks, the battle for the Iron Throne intensifies.

House of the Dragon season 2 not only sees the return of all the original cast members but also new additions who are going to play pivotal roles in the progressing storyline. However, there has been a change in the second season.

Unlike season 1, the sequel will run for eight episodes. Follow along with the article to learn more about when do new House of the Dragon season 2 episodes come out.

How many episodes are there in House of the Dragon season 2

As stated above, House of the Dragon season 2 is slated for an eight-episode run from June 16 to August 4, 2024. Each episode will be aired on Sunday at 9:00 pm ET on HBO. The network will also release an R-rated version of the episodes at 10:03 pm ET. The series will also be made available on Max.

Below is the complete release schedule for House of the Dragon season 2:

Episodes Titles Dates Episode 1 A Son for a Son Sunday, June 16, 2024 Episode 2 Rhaenyra the Cruel Sunday, June 23, 2024 Episode 3 TBA Sunday, June 30, 2024 Episode 4 Dance of the Dragons Sunday, July 7, 2024 Episode 5 TBA Sunday, July 14, 2024 Episode 6 TBA Sunday, July 21, 2024 Episode 7 TBA Sunday, July 28, 2024 Episode 8 TBA Sunday, August 4, 2024

House of the Dragon season 2 cast

Below is the complete list of all major and supporting cast in season 2:

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

Jefferson Hall as identical twins

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon

Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Amanda Collin as Jeyne Arryn

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower

Robert Rhodes as Silver Denys

Sam C. Wilson as Blood

Mark Stobbart as Cheese

Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong

Tom Taylor as Cregan Stark

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White

Steven Pacey as Gunthor Darklyn

Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne

Oscar Eskinazi as Joffrey Velaryon

Archie Barnes as Oscar Tully

Where to watch Dark Matter

All the latest episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 will be aired on the HBO channel and can be streamed on Max, for fans in the U.S. Unfortunately, in the U.K., neither the broadcasting channel nor the streaming platform is available. However, the series will still be available to watch the series on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

For a handful of regions in Southeast Asia, the series is made available on HBO GO. The Australian audience can watch the fantasy drama on BINGE. In India, the series will be exclusively available on JioCinema.

Plot summary:

Here’s how the official logline of House of the Dragon describes the story:

The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to popular HBO series "Game of Thrones;" based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," "House of the Dragon" is set nearly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen's children battling for control of the Iron Throne.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on House of the Dragon season 2 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.