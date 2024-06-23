House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 to set record as HBO's longest episode

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 released on HBO and Max, bringing excitement and drama back to fans of the Westeros world. The second season's episode 2 is on the horizon, set to make history as the longest episode in the HBO show's run.

Even though the second season has fewer episodes than the first, its second episode stretches to 72 minutes. That's a full hour and 12 minutes devoted to the intricate webs of intrigue, fiery dragons and the historic battle scenes that have captivated audiences around the world.

This episode exceeds the length of any episode from the first season, with the previous longest one being 67 minutes.

A Look into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2's Rich Storyline

Expand Tweet

Trending

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 picks up the pace right after the shocking end to the first season.

For those who've been following, you will recall the tragedy that struck when Rhaenyra Targaryen's young son Lucerys was killed by her half-brother Aemond during a dangerous dragon chase.

The event sparked a fierce battle for power within the House Targaryen, dividing the family into Team Black, led by Rhaenyra, and Team Green, led by her half-sibling Aegon II.

The storyline takes a darker turn as we dive deeper into this war for the throne. The first episode of the new season, titled A Son for a Son, hints at a story of revenge and remembrance. Rhaenyra and her allies are out to avenge Lucerys's death, setting the stage for epic confrontations.

With the longer episode runtime, there's a lot to look forward to, including introductions to new characters, emergence of new dragons and eye-catching battle scenes that promise to be bigger and more intense than ever before.

Also read: House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: Major spoilers to expect ahead

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: Expectations and Hype

Even though we don't know much about House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 yet, including what it's called, everyone is really looking forward to it.

Clare Kilner is the director of this episode, which George R. R. Martin, the famous writer of the book Fire & Blood that the show is based on, has described as "powerful, emotional and gut-wrenching."

Martin wrote in a blog post that watching early versions of the episode touched him and his friends. He suggested that it's a dark and moving story that might make viewers need to grab some tissues.

The quality of how House of the Dragon is made and the way its story is told have always been of the highest standard. The show draws viewers deeply into the detailed and complicated world of Westeros.

With George R. R. Martin being actively involved and showing great enthusiasm for the early episodes of season 2, fans can anticipate an experience they won't soon forget.

As the season progresses, each episode, especially the notably long second one, is sure to deliver even more of the suspense, drama and stunning scenes that are typical of the Game of Thrones world.

Also read: House of the Dragon memes take over the internet once again with the sequel's debut

As we count down the days until the next episode kicks off on Sunday, June 16, it's evident that House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 is gearing up to be a significant and unforgettable part of the series.

Notably, this second episode is set to break records as HBO's longest episode ever. Whether you've been hooked on the series for a long time or just starting out, this season, especially its second episode, is something you shouldn't skip.

Also read: House of the Dragon season 2 premiere: 3 things that disappointed (and 3 that were worth the hype)