House of the Dragon memes take over the internet once again with the sequel's debut

House of the Dragon season 2 has once again taken the internet by storm with its premiere on Sunday, June 16, 2024. The series, reminiscent of its iconic predecessor Game of Thrones, already has a devoted fanbase ready to watch new episodes on HBO and stream them on the channel's web service Max.

The premiere of the new season has been greeted with much online discourse and memes, given that the show has generated much excitement for fans after a long wait of two years.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and has been adapted to the screen with notable actors like Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Matt Smith. The official summary for the show reads:

Following King Aegon II’s coronation and the death of Queen Rhaenyra’s son, House Targaryen is divided in two. In King’s Landing, Aegon II rules from the Iron Throne, supported by Alicent and the Green Council, under the protection of the largest dragon in Westeros. From exile on Dragonstone, Queen Rhaenyra and her Black Council consider their next move.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

What is the response to House of the Dragon on the internet?

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon (via HBO)

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1, while filled with drama, angst, and unexpected plot twists, has also managed to storm the internet with memes. The central character, Rhaenyra Targaryen, has returned at the forefront of the barrage, with many interesting and bone-tickling meme templates:

Many fans have also used memes to delicately and hilariously point out Alicent Hightower's compromising situation while her grandson was attacked and killed, no less:

Supporters of House Stark were also not disappointed, especially with the episode's beginning. The callback to Game of Thrones left many fans nostalgic and emotional:

The memes are likely to continue as season 2 progresses, with a new episode releasing this Sunday, June 23, 2024.

What to expect in House of the Dragon episode 2?

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the show (via HBO)

Episode 2 is expected to be packed with incidents and storylines that take the plot forward, with everyone's eye on the Iron Throne. Daemon's assassins Blood and Cheese might be arrested and executed for the murder of Jaehaerys Targaryen. Aegon II is also likely to avenge the murder of his son.

Jaehaerys' assassination might also prove to become a matter of contention between Rhaenyra and Daemon. She wanted Aemond's head for the murder of her son, not Jaehaerys, and she might hold Daemon responsible for matters going awry.

The tension seems to be building up towards the distant but inevitable Dance of the Dragons, where Aegon and Rhaenyra shall face each other in a Targaryen civil war, which might signal much havoc for Westeros.

House of the Dragon is streaming now on HBO Max and JioCinema, with new episodes of season 2 releasing every Sunday at 9 p.m. PT.