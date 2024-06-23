Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2? All streaming options explored

There's good news for fans awaiting the release of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2. The second episode of the hit show's second installment arrives on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on HBO and its affiliated streaming platform, HBO Max.

Besides HBO, the show will also be available on other streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. To find out where else you can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2, continue reading.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 will be available to watch on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video via Max(Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Given the show's popularity, HBO Max will not be the only streaming platform to contain House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 when it releases on Sunday. As mentioned earlier, the latest episode of the hit series will also be available for streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

On Hulu, the show will be available with the platform's subscription. However, on Amazon Prime Video, people with a subscription will have to opt for a seven-day free trial for Max. After the trial period, subscriptions vary between $9.99 to $20.99/month.

Besides, Hulu and Prime, you can stream House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 on YouTube as well. If you have a prime subscription to YouTube, you need not worry about missing out on the latest developments in House of the Dragon season 2.

Additionally, in places in the Indian subcontinent, the latest episode of the show will be available on Jio Cinema as well.

What time does House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 come out?

As mentioned previously, episode 2 of House of the Dragon season 2 will be released on June 23, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

Having said that, the time of availability of the episode across regions based on zonal locations will be different. Here's the region-wise release timings of the upcoming episode.

TIME ZONE DATE TIME Eastern Time June 23, 2024 9:00 PM Pacific Time June 23, 2024 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time June 24, 2024 9:30 AM Central European Summer Time June 24, 2024 3:00 AM Argentina Time June 23, 2024 10:00 PM Atlantic Standard Time June 23, 2024 9:00 PM

Did House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 release a preview teaser?

Ahead of the release of episode 2 of House of the Dragon season 2, Max released a teaser trailer for the upcoming episode. The two-minute-13-second video was released on Max's YouTube channel on June 17, 2024, a day after the show's first episode released.

Although not much was said, the events depicted in the trailer gave the audience a fair idea about what to expect from the upcoming episode. Keeping in line with the tension-building trailers House of the Dragon is most famous for, the recent trailer saw the strengthening of forces on both sides (the Greens and the Blacks) as the two prepare for war over the Iron Throne.

Those who have read George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and have watched Game of Thrones will know that this war is what is famously referred to as the Dance of the Dragons.

In case you have missed it, there's a brief reference to the same in the trailer released for the upcoming episode. In one of the scenes, Ser Criston Cole can be seen telling Alicent Hightower: "We have given the war to the Dragons", a nod to the famous war that is yet to come.

While you await the release of House of the Dragon season 2's second episode, you can rewatch the first episode exclusively on Max.