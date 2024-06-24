House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Why did Aegon break down?

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 was released on June 23, 2024, and has woven a story in the aftermath of the heart-wrenching death of Jaehaerys Targaryen. The latest episode, titled Rhaenyra the Cruel, focuses on the events after the assassination of Aegon II's son.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2.

Throughout the episode, Aegon is seen to be in a mad frenzy. He directs a public announcement holding Rhaenyra responsible for his son's murder without proof, makes the rash decision of executing all rat catchers in his service, dismisses Otto Hightower from his position in favor of Cristan Cole, and essentially destroys everything in his path. Quite the rampage.

However, at the end of the episode, his mother Alicent finds him breaking down in his room, weeping as he cradles his head in his hands. For a moment, the audience might see beyond Aegon's cruelty to realize that he is just a broken father with no other means of mourning his son. While this does not justify Aegon's actions, it certainly gives perspective on the character's mind.

The official summary for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 reads:

"Both Alicent and Rhaenyra are facing the consequences of the murder of King Aegon's heir."

Why did Aegon break down in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2?

Tom Gylnn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 (via HBO)

The episode's story picks up from the previous one and shows Aegon receiving the news of Jaehaerys' assassination. Filled with anger, he trashes his room and storms into the Small Council meeting, demanding explanations, alibis, and, most importantly, vengeance. Without an investigation into who might have staged the murder, Aegon announces that the blame should be pinned on Rhaenyra. With Otto Hightower's planning, a public funeral procession is conducted to declare the same to the realm.

Aegon's ire is evident throughout the story. He refuses to meet his wife's eye and takes out his frustration on Blood, one of the killers sent in pursuit of his son. When he learns about Cheese, whose identity is unclear except that he is a rat catcher, Aegon orchestrates the public hanging of all rat catchers in his employ, murdering many innocent people in the kingdom.

Perhaps the most significant moment of his anger is when he demands that Otto Hightower, his own grandfather, resign his position as Hand of the King. Instead, he gives the title to Ser Cristan Cole, who displays an unending grudge against Rhaenyra.

However, at the end of the episode, Aegon's mother, Alicent, finds her son breaking down in his room when she comes to talk to him. This moment is surely meant to indicate the emotional toll on Aegon and how he must feel after losing his child and not being able to make a rational decision to quell the despair within him. Aegon's actions are certainly not ones to condone, but the show does an excellent job of portraying where they come from.

Is Rhaenyra attacked in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2?

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 (via HBO)

An important plot point in this episode is that of the Cargyll twins and how Arryk is sent to Dragonstone to kill Rhaenyra. Arryk Cargyll is cornered by Ser Cristan Cole, who questions his loyalty to the king and the throne. Cole orders him to go to Dragonstone alone, impersonate his twin brother Erryk (who is in service of Rhaeneyra), and murder her for daring to plot against the throne.

Arryk obeys, and the scheme nearly succeeds since he makes it to Rhaenyra's room, impersonating Erryk, unrecognized. However, in a crucial moment, Erryk stops him from killing the former heir. The brothers spar with each other, and the rest of the soldiers are unable to interrupt since they are unsure which twin is on their side. Rhaenyra narrowly missed attacks multiple times.

In the end, the loyal Erryk manages to slay his brother but is overcome with grief. Apologizing to Rhaenyra, he falls on his own sword, and both the Cargyll brothers lie dead.

What happened with Alicent and Cristan Cole in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2?

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 (via HBO)

After being intimate with Ser Cristan Cole, Alicent is constantly on edge during the episode. She believes her grandson's death is punishment for her sins, which she says to her father, Otto, twice. While ensconced in her grief, she asks Cole to keep their dalliance a secret, and he agrees.

When Aegon gives Otto's position to Cole, Alicent is upset that her father is disgraced. After asking him to go to Highgarden, she decides to confront her son but becomes hesitant when she sees him crying in his room. At night, she finds Cole in her bedchamber and pushes him away, slapping him in anger. However, the anger morphs into passion as they share a kiss and spend another intimate night together at the end of the episode.

What to expect from the next episode of House of the Dragon?

The upcoming episode is likely to focus on an escalating war between the two factions of the Targaryen family. With all the murders and assassination attempts, both Aegon and Rhaenyra will now want a war face-to-face. Aegon is still ruled by vengeance, and Rhaenyra wishes to stake her claim to the throne as queen, driving them both to the brink.

Alicent and Rhaenys will play important roles in advising their respective leaders on both sides, but Ser Cristan Cole's words as Hand of the King will prompt Aegon the most. With no word from Daemon, the two sides might also quiver at the prospect of dragons fighting dragons if both sides use their fire breathers as an advantage in battle.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 is streaming now on HBO Max, and new episodes will be released each Sunday.