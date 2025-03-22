Found season 2 episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The wait is long for Found season 2 episode 17, following the shocking turn of events in the previous episode. While no one has suspected Jamie has anything to do with Sir, his surprising visit to the notorious kidnapper in prison in episode 16 teases bigger secrets about to be revealed.

Found season 2 episode 17 won't be airing until after two weeks of the latest episode's release, on April 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm PT time slot on NBC. In the next episode, while Gabi and M&A work on a new case, Margaret will be making a shocking revelation about Sir's accomplice.

The biggest question ahead of the next episode's release will be whether or not Jamie is the one helping Sir and how the revelation will affect M&A, especially Gabi and Margaret.

When will Found season 2 episode 17 be released?

Fans will have to wait till they see the next episode of Found season 2, given that the show has changed its release schedule in February. Instead of airing one episode per week, the series releases two episodes a week after the other before taking the third week off, and so on. It means Found season 2 episode 17 will not be airing until two weeks, on Thursday evening, April 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm Pacific Time.

However, the release timing differs depending on each region's time zone. Below is the table with the exact release dates and time in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, April 3, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, April 3, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, April 3, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 4, 2025

2:00 AM Central European Time Friday, April 4, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, April 4, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 4, 2025

7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, April 4, 2025

11:00 AM

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 17

Like the previous 16 episodes of the drama, Found season 2 episode 17 will first air on television on the scheduled release date above via the NBC channel. It will also be available for streaming the very next day, on Friday, April 4, 2025, exclusively on Peacock.

All past episodes of the season, as well as the complete installment of season 1, can also be watched on NBC.com and Peacock.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 16

Found season 2 episode 16 brought a series of shocking revelations and teasers that can potentially turn Gabi's life and the M&A upside down. Titled Missing While Witnessed, in the episode, Sir continued to terrorize Gabi despite him being locked up.

Her latest case—finding a missing EMT guy who was taken on the highway in the daytime—has Sir's influence all over it. Gabi found the missing person drugged in her basement, exactly where she kept had Sir after kidnapping him.

However, with Sir in jail he couldn't have possibly brought the body there himself, which reaffirms Gabi's suspicion of Sir having an accomplice. In the closing scene of Found season 2 episode 17, Margaret's son, Jamie, visits Sir in prison using a fake name.

He could have been the one helping Sir, given that they know each other. Gabi even found cigarette butts outside of her apartment which is of the same brand Jamie uses. Gabi also thinks he's been stalking her.

The previous episode also saw Trent finally ending his relationship with Heather after discovering that she was going to be representing Sir.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 17

Found season 2 episode 17 is titled Missing While Manipulated, which is expected to be even more eventful for Gabi and M&A. Their new case will bring Gabi into chaos and the team will discover a massive secret, although there are still no hints about what that secret could be.

That said, from the events of the previous episode and the synopsis of episode 17, M&A could finally nail down the identity of the person who has been helping Sir. Whether it's Jamie or someone else is the biggest question that the next episode could answer. Here's how audiences can expect the storyline to play out, in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"An emotional father takes drastic measures to find his missing son, causing Gabi to be caught in his crosshairs; M&A races against the clock to uncover the truth; Margaret makes a shocking revelation about Sir's accomplice."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Found season 2 and other favorite TV shows as 2025 progresses.

