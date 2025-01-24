Found season 2 episode 10 ending explained: Was Gabi arrested? Sir’s plan to take her revealed

Found season 2 episode 10, Missing While Outed, dropped on Thursday, January 23, bringing a new missing person case to M&A. However, it wasn't the only problem at their doorstep because Gabi was getting arrested for holding her former kidnapper, Sir, in the basement.

While the team already knew that the police had their sights on arresting Gabi, things got a little too close to home in this week's episode because Gabi only had 24 hours before the police came for her. That said, Gabi still wasn't arrested by the end of Found season 2 episode 10, although her impending arrest has been a core plot of the episode.

Both Sir and the M&A team, however, plan to save Gabi from going to prison, but Sir's plan might include kidnapping her again.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

Gabi wasn't arrested in Found season 2 episode 10

Gabi in Found season 2 episode 10 (Image via NBC)

For fans waiting to see if Trent finally arrested Gabi after she kidnapped and secretly held Sir in her basement and made him a resource for solving kidnapping cases, the answer is not yet. Gabi Moseley was still a free woman by the end of Found season 2 episode 10, although her arrest still looms on the horizon.

Early in this week's episode of Found season 2, Trent was told that the police would finally release a search and arrest warrant for Gabi, and she only had 24 hours. When Trent told Gabi all this, he was remorseful, saying that he didn't want to do it now, but there was no way for him to retract the case. Gabi understood, telling him that she knew she had to pay for her crimes.

Like Trent also told her, Gabi made her remaining 24 hours before arrest count by focusing on what would be her last case before she was locked up. Meanwhile, the rest of the M&A team were shocked when they finally realized that Gabi was getting arrested in just a few hours. However, Lacey's mom told the rest of the team to fight for Gabi, as she did for all of them, despite them feeling like giving up.

Trent told Gabi about the arrest (Image via NBC)

In the end, they rallied behind Gabi and did everything they could to keep her from jail. By the end of Found season 2 episode 10, Lacey said that they had scrapped evidence that could be incriminating towards her, so while the police could arrest her if they wanted, the case wouldn't stick because they wouldn't be able to find any evidence.

Found season 2 episode 10 saw Sir's plan to save Gabi from prison

The M&A team wasn't the only one trying to keep Gabi from going to prison in Found season 2 episode 10. Sir was also rushing his plans to get Gabi before the police could arrest her.

Back in Found season 2 episode 9, Sir confronted and threatened Trent in his house to end Gabi's case, but it turned out that Trent couldn't do that. Moreover, Gabi was not amenable to going with him, and even told Trent to shoot him. So, back in his RV, Sir had his plans move along. He called someone, saying that his plans to go away with his wife have changed— instead of several months, they are leaving within 24 hours.

Sir in Found season 2 episode 10 (Image via NBC)

It was implied that he was talking about Gabi. When Christian confronted him about helping him disappear as well, Sir said that he could only protect himself and Gabi. When Christian saw the passports, the luggage, and the pills, he correctly guessed what Sir was planning— he was going after Gabi again tonight before the police could get to her.

Christian said that he wouldn't allow Sir to do it and then snatched the pills before trying to flee. But before he could escape, Sir physically assaulted him and then left him unconscious inside the RV. By the end of Found season 2 episode 10, Sir had come to M&A and disabled the cameras. The episode ended before it was revealed if he was successful in kidnapping Gabi again.

Dhan is back at M&A in Found season 2 episode 10

Dhan returns to M&A (Image via NBC)

NBC's Found season 2 episode 10 brought good news for those awaiting to find Dhan's fate. After he was shot in the previous episode, he came out of a successful surgery. That said, he was still on the mend and should be focused on recuperating. It was why Gabi kept her impending arrest and the new case a secret from him.

However, Dhan found out anyway, and he was eager to help, especially after learning that she would be arrested within the next few hours. At the end of Found season 2 episode 10, Dhan returned to M&A and was ready to help keep Gabi from getting arrested. When Gabi asked him why he was there when he needed to be at the hospital, recuperating, Dhan told her that he couldn't protect her from there.

Also read: Found season 1 recap: All to remember before watching season 2

Gabi's last case at M&A in Found season 2 episode 10 was a success

Jarad is reunited with his parents (Image via NBC)

Found has stayed consistent with giving audiences a new missing person case to pore over every episode. In Found season 2 episode 10, it was about a college student who went missing after a prank by his fraternity. Thinking that it would be her last case before she went to prison, Gabi was more eager than ever to find the missing student, Jarad.

Initially, they thought that he was planning to take his own life after they found his diary with what looked like s**cide notes. However, Ethan said that those weren't personal accounts, and it turned out to be true. Jarad, who was a Psychology major, instead of the Architecture major he led his parents to believe, was helping a girl who was having s**cidal thoughts.

It turned out that Jarad had an accident on the way to his parent's house, and Gabi and Trent found him near the highway by following the car he borrowed from his roommate. It looked like he was dying when he was found, but he survived and confessed to his parents about being gay and a Psychology major.

He was also reunited with his boyfriend, the fraternity president, and the brother of the frat guy who pranked him for being gay.

Catch Found season 2 episode 10 on Peacock on Friday, January 24, one day after its television premiere on NBC.

Also read: Peacock confirms Teacup season 2 won’t happen, officially cancels the series

