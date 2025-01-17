Found season 2 episode 9 ending explained: What did Sir want from Trent? More lives are at stake

After around two months of break, Found season 2 episode 9 returned to NBC on Thursday, January 16, 2025, bringing another twist-filled hour, including a close contact with Sir. In Missing While Targeted, the M&A team has to uncover a new missing person case while dealing with their issues and hang-ups. However, they have to do without Gabi this time.

For those wondering where Gabi is, she went to her old high school, following a lead towards Sir. However, it wasn't actually her who Sir wanted to lure in—he wanted Trent. It turned out that Sir discovered something damning about Trent's past, and he was using it as leverage to have Trent drop his case against Gabi.

Found season 2 episode 9 also brought more shocking turns, with M&A's latest case ending bloody for one of their own.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 9 saw Sir visit Trent and reveal what he knew about his past

Found season 2 episode 9 kicked off with Gabi ditching her team and going to her old high school without telling them why. A letter from Sir to Trent brought her there. And while it was addressed to her, it wasn't long before she realized that the message/clue was meant for Trent, something that Sir also admitted when they met.

At the high school, Sir had pictures of kidnapped children on display, some sort of presentation he had prepared for Trent. Unfortunately, it was Gabi who arrived, and he told her why he was doing those things. He said he wanted to help her team solve their problems/cases so Gabi could be free to leave with him. But, what Gabi wanted to know was why Sir was trying to lure Trent, to which he replied vaguely, saying that Trent wasn't as "pure" as Gabi thought.

Soon after, Sir started to get antsy and asked Gabi to leave, but before she could, someone hit her from the back. Trent found her unconscious, but there were no traces of Sir or the pictures of the children in there. Why Sir was trying to lure Trent to the high school wasn't revealed until the end of Found season 2 episode 9.

Sir went to Trent's house, got his gun from the safe, and threatened him in more ways than one. He brought out the pictures of children one by one, saying that they were all kidnapped, all cold cases, and that they were all young children taken around southeast DC, all in one year, pointing out that there was a serial kidnapper. He then revealed that Trent's father was the lead detective for those cases and that not a single arrest was made.

Sir was using the fact about Trent's father to threaten him to drop the case against Gabi, or else he would reveal the damning evidence that could ruin Trent and his father's reputations and legacies.

Someone's life is in danger

Found season 2 episode 9 brought a myriad of drama and thrills, which put the lives of the show's hero and her allies in grave danger. Early in the episode, someone whacked Gabi in the head, ending with her unconscious, and had to be brought up to the hospital. Like she said, it wasn't Sir who did it because he was in front of her when the assault happened. The identity of her attacker remained a mystery throughout the episode, but Sir could be working with someone.

However, in Found, season 2, episode 9, Gabi's life wasn't the only one in danger. Before the episode ended, Gabi discovered a lead about Sir, so she called Trent to tell him all about it. However, her call went to voicemail. What she didn't know was that Sir was already in Trent's house. Just as she knocked on Trent's door, she heard a gunshot.

As seen in an earlier scene, Sir had Trent's gun. It remained unclear if someone was injured or dead from that gunshot when the episode ended. More from the altercation is expected to be revealed in the next episode.

Dhan's fate is uncertain in Found season 2 episode 9

While Gabi is mostly well after she got whacked in the head, it didn't end as hopeful for the other M&A team member in Found season 2 episode 9. As the team went to the courthouse to support Ian, the supposed missing person who Trent had hidden because of threats on his life, a gunshot rang out.

Commotion followed as the police looked for the shooter. Meanwhile, Gabi was checking on everyone when she found her blazer bloody. But it wasn't her, and she was okay, prompting her to shout, "Who got hit?" It turned out to be Dhan, who was beside Gabi when the gunshots rang out, hence the splatters of blood on her clothing.

At the hospital, everybody was visibly shaken from the incident. Ethan also shared the prognosis, which didn't sound hopeful. He said that the doctors were taking Dhan to surgery but that he lost a lot of blood. Ethan also asked Gabi to leave because he said that he had to share Dhan with her throughout their relationship, and if it was the last moment he was going to have with him, he wanted it to be just them.

Gabi finds out how Sir stays hidden in Found season 2 episode 9

Gabi stormed to Trent's house at the end of Found season 2 episode 9 because she discovered how Sir had stayed hidden. She was heartbroken over Dhan's incident and being asked by Ethan to leave the hospital. While she was looking over Dhan's picture, she saw him holding a toy RV.

The RV made her think about Margaret, saying that Sir was someplace with low water pressure and was isolated. She told Trent via voicemail that she had an idea why Sir was like the wind and that they couldn't find him—he was in constant motion in an RV.

Found season 2 episode 9 premiered on NBC on January 16, and it will be available for streaming the next day, Friday, January 17, only on Peacock.

