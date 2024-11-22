Where is Kim Mager now? All about the detective who got Shawn Grate's confession ahead of 20/20 on ABC

Kim Mager is featured in the new episode of 20/20, titled Meet the Other Me, airing Friday, November 22, 2024, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The episode explores the harrowing 2016 case of serial killer Shawn Grate, whose crimes were uncovered after a chilling 911 call from a kidnapped victim.

The case began with a whispered plea for help from a victim held captive by Grate. Detective Mager’s psychological acumen and persistent questioning led to Grate’s confession to five murders. Today, Mager is retired but remains committed to raising awareness about such crimes. Her book, A Hunger to Kill, recounts her experience, ensuring the victims' stories are never forgotten.

The episode highlights Kim Mager's unparalleled determination to solve this case and provides an in-depth look at the investigation.

Kim Mager's investigation that changed everything

The case began on September 13, 2016, when Jane Doe, a kidnap victim, called 911 in a panic. Speaking in whispers over the phone, she revealed her location and her captor’s presence. Dispatchers planned a sneaky rescue mission. Within 19 minutes of arriving, Officer Curt Dorsey and his team were able to save Jane Doe. As per the court documents, the victim's real name was removed and Jane Doe was mentioned instead.

Jane Doe was brave enough to steal her kidnapper's phone and help the police. That's how Shawn Grate was caught. The bodies of two women were found on the property where Jane Doe was being held. Further investigation revealed Grate’s connection to five murders.

"I don’t want to forget this case. I don’t want anyone to forget it. These women could have been anyone. This could have been me,” Kim Mager shared.

Kim Mager's role in the case

Kim Mager was integral in bringing Shawn Grate to justice. Her interrogation skills, built on empathy and strategy, encouraged Grate to confess to multiple murders over 33 hours of questioning. Mager’s psychological insight helped uncover details about Grate’s crimes, including his plan to harm more women.

Through Mager’s efforts, Grate admitted to the murders of Candice Cunningham, Elizabeth Griffith, Stacy Stanley, Dana Lowrey, and Rebekah Leicy. This confession provided closure to grieving families and highlighted Mager’s exceptional investigative abilities.

After years of devoted service, Kim Mager retired from the Ashland Police Department. She currently concentrates on advocacy, seeking to inform the public about the perils posed by predators such as Grate.

Mager’s commitment to justice continues through her writing and public speaking, ensuring that the memory of the victims remains alive.

A closer look at Shawn Grate's crimes

Shawn Grate, arrested in 2016, had a history of targeting vulnerable women. His manipulation and brutality left a trail of destruction across Ohio. Grate's confession to five murders shocked the nation. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to death.

The case highlighted systemic issues in identifying serial predators, as Grate had been active for years without detection. Mager’s interrogation revealed not just his crimes but also the chilling motivations behind them.

The 911 call made by Jane Doe was pivotal. Sara Miller, the dispatcher who received the call, praised the victim’s courage. Jane Doe provided critical information despite being held captive next to her sleeping abductor.

Officer Dorsey described the moment he saw Jane Doe’s hand on a window as life-changing. The coordinated rescue effort demonstrated the importance of quick thinking and precise communication in life-threatening situations.

Remembering the victims

The victims of Shawn Grate were more than just names in a case file. Families and friends of women like Stacy Stanley and Elizabeth Griffith shared their grief and memories on 20/20. They described their loved ones as kind, strong, and undeserving of the horrific fate they met.

Mager’s dedication to the victims’ stories ensures that their lives are remembered beyond the tragedy.

The new 20/20 episode, Meet the Other Me, airs Friday, November 22, 2024, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

