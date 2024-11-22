Where is Bob Jones now? Details about ABC's 20/20 subject explored

Reporter Bob Jones will feature in season 47 episode 10 of 20/20 on ABC. This episode will replay the crimes committed by serial killer Shawn Grate and will also reveal how he was convicted.

Bob Jones closely covered the case over the years. According to News 5's official site, Bob is currently working as a reporter for News 5 Cleveland.

Before viewers hear more from Bob Jones about the infamous serial killer Shawn Grate, follow along to learn more about this case.

Bob Jones will feature in 20/20 on ABC, with a report that will look back on the case of Shawn Michael Grate

Expand Tweet

Trending

American ra*ist and serial killer Shawn Michael Grate is the subject of the upcoming episode of 20/20. Reportedly, Grate was found guilty of multiple crimes including the murder of 5 females (between 2006-16), kidnapping, aggravated robbery, ra*e, tampering with evidence, and more.

Grate was arrested on September 13, 2016, after an unidentified woman reported him to the police. He confessed to 5 murders eventually.

Because of the list of crimes that Grate committed, he was sentenced to death in 2019. He remains incarcerated at the time of writing this article and is scheduled to be executed on March 19, 2025. The method of his execution is yet to be determined.

As per a recent report by News 5, Cleveland, Bob Jones, who originally covered this case back then, will appear in the upcoming episode of 20/20, with a report that will provide a detailed history of Sean Grate’s long list of crimes and how he was convicted.

More about Bob Jones

Expand Tweet

Reporter Bob Jones, who previously covered the infamous Shawn Michael Grate case, is originally a reporter who covers Summit and Stark Counties as per News 5 Cleveland. He is originally from Euclid, Ohio. He joined News 5 in October 2006. Previously, he worked at WTOL-TV in Toledo. Because of his impressive work, Jones got the Best Enterprising Reporter award from the Ohio Associated Press.

Detective Kim Mager will also feature in the upcoming episode of 20/20 on ABC

Season 47 episode 10 of 20/20 on ABC will focus on the aforementioned case. The episode will air on November 22, 2024, at 9:01 pm ET. The synopsis of the episode reads:

"A whispered call for help leads to the discovery and capture of a college town serial killer."

Other than Bob Jones, Detective Kim Mager, who interrogated serial killer Shawn Grate for several hours previously, will also feature in this episode. Regarding the previous interrogations with the serial killer, she told Fox News:

"When I first started speaking to him, I didn’t find his personality to be that far off from other sex offenders, and I’ve interviewed many s*x offenders. So, he was unremarkable to me."

She further added:

"A lot of things he would say flowed like a typical conversation. His thought process seemed to be the same as anyone else. But there was a difference. That all changed when he spoke of his desire, his hunger. Those were his words — ‘a hunger to kill.’"

To learn more about this case, watch the upcoming episode of 20/20 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback