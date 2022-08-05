Living With A Serial Killer: What were the names of Shawn Grate's victims?

Living With A Serial Killer, Oxygen's true-crime series will revisit and investigate the hair-raising case of the serial killer Shawn Grate in its upcoming episode The fifth episode of the second season will debut on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on Oxygen.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

According to the official synopsis for the episode of the second season of Living With A Serial Killer:

"A rescue mission of an abducted woman turns macabre when two dead women are found in the house; during the interrogation, the killer reveals the location of more bodies; his half sister discusses a dysfunctional childhood that shapes a serial killer."

Shawn Grate is an infamous serial killer from Marion, Ohio, who cold-bloodedly murdered five women. He murdered Stacey Stanley, Elizabeth Griffith, Candice Cunningham, Rebekah Leicy and Dana Nicole Lowrey between the years 2006 and 2016.

The monstrous serial killer is currently serving a sentence of life in prison at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution for his horrifying crimes. Grate's death penalty is scheduled to take place in 2025.

Since Oxygen revealed news of the astounding serial killer for its upcoming episode of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2, people have been curious to learn more. The channel also dropped a preview video, which only heightened the audience's curiosity about the significant details of the unfortunate victims.

Let's jump right in to find out more about the five victims of Shawn Grate before Episode 5 of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 is released on Oxygen.

Everything about Shawn Grate's five victims before Oxygen's Living With A Serial Killer episode

Who were Shawn Grate's victims and what happened to them?

Shawn Grate brutally murdered 5 women within 2006 to 2016 (Image Via YouTube)

One of the five victims of Grate was 43-year-old Stacey Stanley. Stacey, who was also known as Stacy Hicks, was strangled to death by Grate.

Her family reported her missing just a week before Shawn's arrest and her dead body was discovered at the Ashland house where he was arrested.

Elizabeth Griffith was another unfortunate victim of Grate's. Griffith was a 29-year-old but her life was brutally cut short by Grate who strangled her and investigators found her body at the Ashland home as well.

Griffith went missing for nearly a month before the serial killer was caught.

A still from the preview of Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 Episode 5 (Image Via Oxygen)

Candice Cunningham was another one of the killer's victims, whose life was taken away by Shawn at the age of 29. Upon his arrest, the killer led the authorities to Cunningham's dead body. Her body was found in Richland County and was identified on November 1, 2016 by the Richland County Sheriff's department.

Rebekah Leicy is another unfortunate name on Shawn's heart-wrenching list of victims. She was only 31-year-old when she was brutally strangled to death. Her body was found in March 2015, one year before Shawn's arrest.

Initially, her demise was ruled out as a drug overdose, but later after Grate was convicted, he confessed to brutally killing Leicy as well.

Dana Nicole Lowrey, a 23-year-old was the last identified victim of Shawn Grate's. Although her body was discovered by Ohio police in 2006, it remained unidentified for nearly 13 years. Following his imprisonment, Grate confessed to strangulating her.

Don't forget to catch Living With A Serial Killer Season 2 Episode 5, this Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, exclusively on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far