Found season 2 episode 16 ending explained: Who is Sir’s secret visitor in prison? Could he be the mystery accomplice?

Found season 2 episode 16 brought a series of twists and turns as well as a shocking revelation at the very end that can change Gabi and the rest of M&A's narrative. Jamie, whose return brought up all sorts of suspicion, has been the subject of inquiry about who really kidnapped him all those years ago. But despite everyone being wary of his identity, no one has connected him to Sir.

However, the final scene of Found season 2 episode 16 sees Jamie making a surprise visit, plus the revelation that they know each other. There's also the increasing suspicion that he could be the one who has been helping Sir while he's in prison.

What Jamie and Sir's connection means for the M&A saga, especially for Gabi and Margaret, is yet to be determined. That said, Found season 2 episode 16 brought a series of developing stories, including Trent's budding relationship with Heather that may have ended before it truly began.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 16. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 16 ending: Jamie's surprise visit to Sir hints at their connection

Sir gets a visitor (Image via NBC)

Found season 2 episode 16 revealed another of Sir's visitors, someone close to Gabi and M&A. In Found season 2 episode 15, Heather, Trent's new love interest, visits Sir in prison, revealing that she is his new legal counsel. However, in episode 6, another familiar face arrives to visit Sir while he's locked up—Jamie, Margaret's son, who has been helping Gabi and M&A in their last few cases.

Based on their interactions, it appears that Jamie used a fake name to visit Sir in jail because the latter said that he didn't recognize it, but seeing Jamie's face, he recognized him. He also knows Jamie by name, and they don't appear to be strangers to each other. Plus, Jamie using a fake name in the visitor's log could be another way for him to prevent Gabi from knowing that he went to Sir—keeping her from being suspicious.

Jamie's visit to Sir is enough to cause some suspicion, but paired with Gabi's recent discovery, it hints that Jamie is the one who has been helping Sir for a while now. Everyone initially believed that it was Sir's brother who was helping him, but with him already gone, the events in Found season 2 episode 16 point to someone else being involved.

For one, since Jamie's return in Found season 2 episode 11, he's been suspiciously curious about Gabi. He even went to her office once and perused through her things and files in the drawer. However, the most telling instance that connects Jamie to Sir is Gabi's discovery of cigarette butts outside her apartment. Even Dhan recognizes it as the same brand that Jamie uses, which brings back multiple instances where he would constantly disappear for a smoke.

Jamie in prison (Image via NBC)

Gabi suspects that Jamie is stalking her, so she gives Dhan the cigarette butts she collected and tells him what he needs to do. It's likely that he will test it for DNA, but while Dhan says that Jamie doesn't know Sir, Gabi reminds him that they actually don't have any idea what Jamie knows or doesn't know.

Sir is all over Gabi's latest missing person case in Found season 2 episode 16, and so is Jamie

Sir might still be locked up, but he's all over Gabi's latest case in Found season 2 episode 16. They have to find a missing EMT, who was abducted in broad daylight, based on the testimony of an older woman. However, it turns out that the woman's son was the one who kidnapped the EMT because his girlfriend, who worked with the guy, asked him to.

But when the scheme is out in the open, Gabi and Trent don't find the EMT guy in the room where he is supposed to be locked up. They discover that he escaped through the window, but with a vial of propofol in the room, they think that he's in danger. Gabi then asks people online to help find the missing person, but she doesn't realize that she will find him in her apartment basement.

For those who watched Found season 1, it's the same basement where Gabi kept Sir after she kidnapped him. The EMT guy is unconscious when she finds him on the floor in Found season 2 episode 16. But there is a note left for her—"You're Welcome. More To Come."

The note left for Gabi in Found season 2 episode 16 (Image via NBC)

There's only one other person who wants to help Gabi "reach her potential" and help her find the missing people from her cases besides M&A—Sir. But with him still in prison and not likely to have been able to get out of jail, he couldn't have been the person who brought the EMT into the basement.

So, the main question is the identity of the person who left the EMT guy there and left the note. Circling back to the cigarette butts Gabi finds outside her apartment, which she and Dhan presume to be Jamie's, it could possibly be Jamie who left both the body and the note there. It means he could possibly be the one helping Sir.

Are Trent and Heather over in Found season 2 episode 16?

Another turning at the end of Found season 2 episode 16 is Trent's relationship with Heather. After finding out that she is representing Sir in court and that she lobbied to become his lawyer, he has been dodging her calls and messages. At the end of episode 16, Heather catches up to Trent at the station, but it doesn't end well for her.

Trent tells her that he can't be with someone who is helping someone like Sir get out of prison simply because of her ambition. He also makes it clear to Heather that he's done with whatever has been going on with them. But with Heather representing Sir and both Gabi and Trent eager to keep him in jail, it wouldn't be the last time for Heather and Trent to go face-to-face.

Catch Found season 2 episode 16, as well as all previous episodes of the season, on Peacock starting Friday, March 21, 2025, a day after its NBC premiere on TV.

