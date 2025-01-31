Found season 2 episode 11 ending explained: Who was arrested? Gabi outsmarts Sir

Found season 2 episode 11, Missing While Misunderstood, dropped on Thursday, January 30, 2025, evening and brought a tense-filled episode as Gabi and Sir's cat-and-mouse chase continues. Meanwhile, M&A's new case made everyone restless, as time wasn't their friend in finding a non-neurotypical boy who had been missing for three days, especially with Gabi's pending arrest.

In 2003, as seen in a flashback in Found season 2 episode 11, Sir broke into Lacey's home looking for Gabi. But Gina outwitted him because the kids weren't on the bed. She had a shotgun on him as well as a security alarm that would beckon the police in 90 seconds. She told Sir at the time that his ego would be his downfall.

In Found season 2 episode 11, both Sir and Gabi Moseley were arrested by the police. Gabi was taken into custody because of her pending case after keeping Sir in her basement and Sir. As for Sir, it appeared that what Gina said was true, that his ego would be his downfall because Gabi outsmarted him in the end.

Found season 2 episode 11 finally saw Sir's arrest after Gabi outsmarted him

Sir was arrested in Found season 2 episode 11 (Image via NBC)

Gabi, the rest of the M&A team, and the police have been trying to find and arrest Sir throughout the series. However, they've never caught up to him, except for the time that Gabi kidnapped and kept him in her basement in the previous episode. In Found season 2 episode 11, Gabi and Sir's cat-and-mouse chase came to a head, with Gabi coming out on top, outsmarting Sir, which led to his arrest.

In Found season 2 episode 10, just before the episode closed, Sir can be seen entering the M&A headquarters, supposedly looking for Gabi so he could take her away. It appeared to be a foreshadowing of what happened in episode 11, leading to Sir's arrest.

After doing their ritual after a successful case at M&A, Lacey, Zeke, Margaret, and Dhan fought with Gabi, teasing that M&A is done. For a few moments, it appeared that M&A would be gone for good, with everyone telling Gabi that they wanted out once she was arrested. Dhan even pointed out that the team had almost cost him his marriage. Everyone walked out, leaving Gabi stunned by the team's decision.

Gabi staged Sir's arrest (Image via NBC)

Then came along Sir, gloating about how he told Gabi before that her team, who just left her, didn't deserve her. Unknown to him, the fight was staged, as Gabi later admitted. Trent and the police were also there, then Gabi further revealed that she knew that Sir went to M&A. She mocked him because he thought that she wouldn't notice the changes in her office—her books, her laptop.

It turned out that Gabi knew what Sir was planning, so she texted the M&A team beforehand, telling them that he was in their headquarters and to follow her lead because "this ends today." That was why she had the cops stay around and staged the fight.

Gabi turns herself in after Sir's arrest in Found season 2 episode 11

Gabi's arrest was teased early in the previous episode after Trent gave her 24 hours before she was taken into custody. In Found season 2 episode 11, Sir wasn't the only one arrested because Gabi also turned herself in to the authorities.

Gabi was arrested (Image via NBC)

Early in the episode, Trent told her that he could stall her arrest for a few hours as the police were busy trying to find Christian, who supposedly shot Heather, Trent's new love interest. However, after Sir was finally apprehended at the end of the episode, Gabi didn't have any reason to delay her arrest. She already found the missing person in M&A's latest case, and, as she told Trent, she would turn herself in as soon as her "family was safe."

With Sir finally in police custody, Gabi believed that there wasn't a threat against her family anymore.

M&A's latest case in Found season 2 episode 11 uncovers something sinister in a group home

M&A's case in Found season 2 episode 11 was a missing Black non-neurotypical boy who had gone missing for three days. He was a foster kid before his biological father cleaned up his act, and they were reunited. Both his foster and biological fathers were the ones looking for him, asking M&A's help to locate their son, TJ.

TJ was found (Image via NBC)

Their search led to seeing footage of TJ going to his older biological brother, who was adopted when he was a baby. However, when his adoptive brother's father found out, he gave TJ $50 and asked him to leave and never come back because his brother didn't know that he was adopted. TJ's next stop was a comic book store, where he was taken by the police, then the Protective Child Services, and was eventually sent to a group home.

When Gabi and the team went to the group home, the woman managing there, Kristina, said that TJ ran away but left his bag. She strongly believed that TJ would come back. However, Margeret was suspicious of Kristina because she was too calm and too good at her job. They later found out that Kristina punished TJ because he kept on coming out and asking too many questions.

The punishment was keeping TJ in a wooden crate buried under a mound of dirt in the backyard, with only a pipe helping him breathe. Gabi and the team went to him just in time, as he was mostly well and unharmed. He was later reunited with his dads and his brother.

Found season 2 episode 11 teases a reunion for Margaret

Jamie's surprise (Image via NBC)

Like almost every episode of the series, Found season 2 episode 11 ended in a somewhat cliffhanger that teases what comes next for the M&A team. This time, it was all about Margaret, who is yet to be reunited with her son, Jamie. He was abducted from the bus station 13 years ago, and Margaret had been going back to the station looking for him and clues surrounding his kidnapping.

In the final scene of this week's episode, Margaret was outside the station, looking towards it with longing. Early in the episode, she told Gabi that she wouldn't be back to the station anymore because it wasn't good for her mental health. But as she turned around to walk away, Jamie made a surprise appearance.

Found season 2 episode 11, as well as all the previous 10 episodes of the ongoing series, will be streaming on Peacock starting on Friday, one day after its television premiere on NBC.

