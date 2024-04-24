"We found out we had an adopted brother like eight years ago"— Oliver and Kate Hudson open up on having a half-brother 

In a recent episode of their popular podcast, Sibling Revelry, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson shared a surprising revelation about their family history. Kate, 45, disclosed on the Monday, April 22, 2024, episode,

"We found out we had an adopted brother, like, eight years ago. And he was put up for adoption, and none of us knew on our dad's side."

Born to actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, the siblings have always been open about their family dynamics. Their father, Bill, 74, has children from multiple relationships, and their mother, Goldie Hawn, 78, has been with Kurt Russell, 73, since 1983. Together, Goldie and Kurt share a son, Wyatt Russell. Kurt also has a son, Boston, 44, from a previous marriage.

Kate Hudson opens up about discovering adopted half-brother Paul Hudson

In a recent podcast episode, actors Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson revealed the unexpected news of connecting with their previously unknown half-brother, Paul. The surprising discovery came about thanks to Paul's wife, who encouraged him to learn more about his biological family history.

Kate Hudson and Oliver haven't had a chance to develop a close relationship with Paul yet. However, they're already finding some interesting similarities. Oliver remarked on Paul's physical resemblance to the Hudsons, and both siblings discovered shared interests like fishing.

The lighthearted banter continued when Kate expressed skepticism about Paul's inherited singing abilities. This playful jab wasn't without its collateral damage, as she further took the opportunity to tease her brother Oliver about his own singing talents (or lack thereof).

Despite the good-natured ribbing, the overall tone suggests a sense of welcome and openness towards their newfound family member. The Hudsons seem eager to explore this new connection, with shared hobbies and perhaps even a dash of questionable singing potentially forming the foundation for a future bond.

The news came to light in February when Oliver found a note left under his door from Paul, who expressed a desire to connect.

This discovery wasn't entirely unexpected. In January, Kate had already expressed a yearning to reconnect with her other siblings from their estranged father, Bill Hudson. She admitted to feeling a pang of regret and took the initiative to reach out to one of her sisters, resulting in an emotional phone call.

"I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.'"

The realization struck a chord, and the sisters "just started bawling our eyes out."

"It was great. My sister even said, 'We start now. We start now.'"

Kate Hudson has her brother's back after online trolls misinterpret comments

In a recent TikTok video, actress Kate Hudson showed unwavering support for her brother Oliver after his comments about their mom, Goldie Hawn, were taken out of context and sparked negativity online.

Oliver had previously clarified his remarks regarding their "complicated relationship," but the public backlash lingered. Kate acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with online criticism, especially for celebrities who face constant scrutiny.

"Initially, I thought, 'Who cares?'" Kate said in the video. However, she recognized the impact such negativity can have. "It's not nice," she explained, "when people twist your words or focus on something negative."

While acknowledging the pervasiveness of online trolls, Kate Hudson highlighted the hurtful nature of comments from anonymous accounts designed to provoke negativity.