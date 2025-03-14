Found season 2 episode 15 ending explained: What is Trent keeping from Gabi? More secrets revealed

Found season 2 episode 15 drops one bombshell after the other as Gabi Mosely and her team at M&A, plus Jamie, try to find kids who have gone missing from many years ago. The cases relate to Trent's father, who was the lead detective at the time, and he wants to know the truth about whether his father is among the people to blame.

Ad

Gabi accepts the challenge, but she wants some condition from Trent—full transparency. However, Trent decides to keep Sir's note and message from Gabi in the end, telling her that Sir didn't mention her at all. The letter, after all, could change something that he's been trying to preserve—his family legacy.

Found season 2 episode 15 also brings shocking revelations, from secret connections to secret romantic feelings.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 15. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Found season 2 episode 15 ending: Trent is keeping secrets from Gabi

Despite Sir still being locked up after getting arrested in Found season 2 episode 11, he remains part of the major storyline in episode 15. Trent asks for Gabi's help about the seven missing kids during his father's time as a detective because of what Sir had told him.

The reason Trent is keeping secrets from Gabi at the end of episode 15 is also because Sir knows things that could tarnish his family legacy.

Ad

Trent visiting Sir in prison (Image via NBC)

Sir revealed that he knew about Trent's past, most specifically, about his father being connected to the case of seven missing children back in Found season 2 episode 9.

Ad

It is why he asks for Gabi's help in finding those children in episode 15, telling her that he has to know if his father did something wrong. If he did, Trent says, he has to pay for his mistakes.

However, before Gabi decides to take the case, he has some conditions, one of which is for Trent to become transparent. At the time, their conversation about being transparent is ominous because by the end of Found season 2 episode 15, Trent finds himself keeping secrets from Gabi.

Ad

After the missing children's case is done, Trent visits Sir in prison to personally tell him that Sir doesn't have a hold on him or his family legacy anymore because the kids are found. However, Sir gives him a note that he has to give Gabi, and in fact, Sir wants Trent to read the note to Gabi, which reads:

"Gabrielle, congratulations on reuniting the seven children with their families. As your greatest admirer, I know you would succeed. But if you want to learn the truth about the Trent family legacy, only know you are looking in the right direction."

Ad

It turns out that there's more to the story about Trent's father's past, and Sir knows all about it. It appears that Trent believes that whatever Sir knows or whatever Gabi could discover can implicate his father, or at the very least, he's apprehensive.

When Gabi asks him about visiting Sir and if Sir has told him anything, Trent lies to her—he didn't read or give her the note. Instead, he tucks it firmly in his back pocket and tells her:

Ad

"Sir said nothing about you."

Read more: Was Gabi arrested in Found season 2?

Heather and Sir's shocker in Found season 2 episode 15 ending

Heather in Found season 2 (Image via NBC)

For the past couple of episodes, Gabi and the rest of the team at M&A have started to believe that someone from the outside is helping Sir. It would explain how he knows everything that is going on despite being locked up. The same thing happens in Found season 2 episode 15, when Gabi discovers that someone had paid the receptionist to call Sir if Gabi visits the retirement home.

Ad

While the identity of Sir's accomplice remains a mystery, Found season 2 episode 15 confirms one person who is going to be in his corner—Heather Tillen. Played by Danielle Savre, she first appeared in Found season 2 episode 9, titled Missing While Targeted, a lawyer who became Trent's new love interest.

At the time, her character remained a side note, with her popping up from time to time, but she isn't particularly involved in the storyline.

Ad

However, Found season 2 episode 15 reveals that she is going to be representing Sir. When Trent sees her in prison, about to visit Sir, he's shocked, especially after discovering that Heather will be Sir's lawyer. He feels like she used him or, at the very least, blindsided him.

When Trent tells Gabi all about Heather, he also tells her that Heather lobbied to become Sir's attorney, which means she's been planning it for some time. Given that Heather was shot by Sir's brother in episode 11, they think that Heather is going to use the storyline that "if she can forgive Sir, others can as well" to help Sir get out of prison.

Ad

Read more: Who helped Gabi find the real kidnapper in Found season 2 episode 14?

Found season 2 episode 15 finally sees Zeke and Lacy's major moment

Zeke in Found season 2 episode 15 (Image via NBC)

Another shocking turn of events, if not a long time coming, in Found season 2 episode 15 is Zeke finally making his moves when it comes to Lacy. The two have been spending more time together, especially since Lacy has been living with him.

Ad

However, Lacy has started to reconsider her living situation because she thinks that her relationship with Zeke is not going further than friendship.

The two have never opened up about liking each other, but they have developed a close bond and do plenty of sweet things for each other. So, in Found season 2 episode 15, Lacy decides to move out.

When Dhan sees the suitcase by the door and asks Zeke about it, the latter comes clean about Lacy's decision. He also tells Zeke about how Lacy makes him feel like anything is possible.

Ad

While he doesn't explicitly reveal that he has feelings for Lacy, Dhan appears to know what the other man is feeling. He tells him that if he finds someone that makes him feel the way Lacy makes him feel, then he should hold on to that person.

At the end of Found season 2 episode 15, it appears that Zeke finally made a decision.

At the last minute, he stops Lacy from leaving. There is no confession of love, and he didn't exactly tell her that he doesn't want her to live, but he did kiss her. This major moment changes the dynamic of the two, which is expected to play out in the coming episodes.

Ad

Read more: Found season 1 recap

Catch Found season 2 episode 15 and other previous episodes of the ongoing series on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback