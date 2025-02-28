Found season 2 episode 14 ending explained: Who helped Gabi find the real kidnapper? 

Found season 2 episode 14, titled Missing While Matched, aired on NBC on Thursday, February 27, 2025, and it will be streaming on Peacock on Friday. The latest episode is hectic for everyone at M&A as they try to find an abducted woman with little to no leads or clues about where to find her.

After a 911 call reveals the fact that a woman, Zuri, was kidnapped after going on a date, Gabi and the team try to locate her. But after checking several persons of interest, including her supposed controlling father and the man she went on a date with, they still don't have any clue. However, Jamie steers Gabi and the team in the right direction, ultimately helping them identify Zuri's kidnapper and eventually finding her.

However, Jamie's small but significant part in M&A's newest missing person case isn't random. It's all related to his kidnapping, as Margaret later realizes.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 14. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jamie helps Gabi and the team find out who Zuri's kidnapper is in Found season 2, episode 14

Jamie becomes a significant part in solving M&A's latest missing person case in Found season 2, episode 14. Most members are still wary of him and his identity, especially after Dhan finds him stealing something from Gabi's office. Despite this, Jamie taps into his own experience to steer the team in the right direction when they can't figure out who the kidnapper is.

In Found season 2, episode 14, they have to find a woman named Zuri, who went missing after going on a date. She has a burner phone with her, which she uses to call 911. But before Zeke can track her location, her abductor has gotten to her, and the signal is lost.

Gabi investigates Zuri's case (Image via NBC)

Meanwhile, Gabi and the team have exhausted their efforts to find leads to locate Zuri or identify her kidnapper. They question her roommates and her father, whom the roommates claim to be controlling and possibly dangerous. They also question the man Zuri went on a date with, who turns out to be a con artist, but they find he isn't Zuri's kidnapper.

Gabi and her team have the names of people who could have had some bad blood with Zuri's father, her general location from the phone call, and Zuri's description of where she is—musty and sounds of traffic above her. But those are not enough to pinpoint Zuri's location and ensure she's alive before it's too late.

Then Jamie, who has been a frequent face at M&A since his shocking return at the end of Found season 2, episode 11, tells them something that changes the course of the investigation. He tells them to double-check all the names they have on file because someone could have gotten close to Zuri using a fake name.

They discover that one of Zuri's roommates uses her middle name, "Riley." When Lacey reads her full name, "Victoria Riley West," Margaret remembers her from Zuri's father's previous cases. She was a defendant, and Zuri's father also remembers her face, recalling that she was charged with dr*g distribution and that she was manipulative.

With that lead in the case, they search for her things, and Dhan finds a sketch plan of a building that fits Zuri's description. When they get to the location, they find Riley about to stab Zuri with a knife, but they get to her in time, and Zuri is saved.

How does the "fake name" relate to Jamie's kidnapping?

Jamie in Found season 2 episode 14 (Image via NBC)

It's been several episodes since Jamie's return, but the details of his kidnapping remain a mystery in Found season 2, episode 14. As Margaret and Gabi continue to find out who Jamie's kidnappers are, they find new clues and contexts that could get them closer to identifying those people.

Besides telling Gabi and the team to recheck the names in Zuri's case, he also tells them something cryptic:

"The easiest way to remember your fake name is to use part of your real one."

It turns out to be true in the case of Zuri's abductor, Victoria, aka Riley. But, it also appears to be true in Jamie's kidnapping case. When he and Margaret are at the train station, he tells her goodbye, asking for some time to think. Margaret thinks of the exact phrase he said about fake names. So, she calls Jamie by his middle name, Nicholas, as he walks away, making him turn back.

It teases that Jamie's kidnappers had used his middle name, which again supports Margaret's theory about his kidnappers knowing her family and having access to her home. A flashback in Found season 2, episode 14 also corroborates the same theory as a hooded figure with gloved hands has Jamie's toy train during Margaret and her husband's press conference after his abduction.

Sir calls Gabi in Found season 2 episode 14, but she doesn't answer

Sir from prison (Image via NBC)

Sir is still in prison in Found season 2, episode 14, but he's desperate to reconnect with Gabi. He tries to call her, and while Gabi appears tempted to answer and pick his brain to help with Zuri's case, she drops the call. She's given the option to answer the call or block the number, but she doesn't take any and instead drops the call.

Gabi thinks that not blocking the number would ensure that Sir would never contact her again, which means something. So, she asks to start talking to Ethan again to help her understand the connection with Sir and end it for good.

Meanwhile, Sir takes an even more drastic measure in hopes of getting Gabi to visit him in prison. He provokes a prison officer into assaulting him, who ends up giving him a concussion, but to no avail. Detective Mark Trent, however, visits him only to tell him that nothing he would do would make Gabi come to him.

Watch Found season 2, episode 14, and the previous 13 episodes of the series, on Peacock.

