Found season 2 episode 13 ending explained: Who really kidnapped Jamie? More revelation about his disappearance

Found season 2 episode 13, titled Missing While Grieving, premiered on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The episode heightens tension both inside and outside M&A, delivering mounting twists, turns, and shocking discoveries on their past and present missing person cases.

The episode is particularly heavy for Margaret, who is still reeling from the shocking return of her son, Jamie, who has been missing for many years. The team is suspicious about his real identity, but like Gabi, Margaret follows her instinct, leading to a new revelation about Jamie's old case. Margaret doesn't know who really kidnapped Jamie yet, but she thinks it's someone close to the family with access to her home.

Meanwhile, Sir is still in prison, and he's baiting Gabi to reconnect, which doesn't work, ending in an upsetting twist for his brother. M&A's new case is also a struggle for Gabi, who is starting to have second thoughts about her instincts.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 13. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 13 ending: Margaret has a breakthrough in Jamie's kidnapping

Margaret and Jamie (Image via NBC)

Trusting one's instinct is the name of the game in Found season 2 episode 13, leading to the breakthrough in Jamie's kidnapping case. He might have returned at the end of Found season 2 episode 11, but his disappearance remains a mystery, including who took him all those years ago. However, by the end of this week's episode, Margaret thinks that Jamie's kidnapper is someone who not only knows her family but is close to them.

As Found fans know, Margaret's superpower is her ability to observe even the smallest details and spot crucial clues that others might miss. Some call it the "Margaret Vision," but she didn't always have that power of perception. As she tells Jamie in Found season 2 episode 13, it's something that developed over the years after he went missing.

A flashback shortly after Jamie's kidnapping shows how Margaret dedicated herself to looking for her missing son, ensuring that even the smallest details about Jamie are provided, like the correct color of the sneakers he wore the day he went missing. Over the years, her ability has become an asset to her in many M&A cases. In episode 13, this same ability helps her remember a crucial detail about Jamie's disappearance, like who his kidnappers were.

Margaret asks for Gabi's help about Jamie (Image via NBC)

Seeing the red train toy in Jamie's jacket pocket brings her back to many years ago. Margaret remembers that she had that toy, which was Jamie's favorite, in the house long after he went missing, but it went missing, and she never found it again. It means that someone took that toy inside her house and gave it to Jamie, and that is why Jamie has that toy now.

Like Margaret tells Gabi at the end of Found season 2 episode 13, she thinks that whoever took Jamie is close to the family and someone she knows. It could be a family friend or anyone she trusts who entered her home at some point. The realization puts Margaret in a frenzy and makes Gabi swear that she will help her find whoever took Jamie.

Jamie's identity remains a mystery

In Found season 2 episode 12, Dhan questioned Jamie's real identity to the point that he conspicuously took samples for a DNA test. In episode 13, he finally has the result, but it's not good news—it's inconclusive.

Jamie's identity is still in question (Image via NBC)

However, whether or not Jamie is telling the truth that he is Margaret's missing son could be revealed in the coming episodes after he gives Dhan a much better sample for DNA testing. After hearing Dhan and Lacy talk about his questionable identity and how it would devastate Margaret, Jamie confronts them.

He reveals that Dhan didn't see the mole in his elbow because he underwent laser surgery to get it removed when he was ten years old. He also gives a soda can he was drinking from to Dhan, saying it would be a much better sample for a DNA test than the old pizza crust he stole in the previous episode.

Gabi starts doubting her instincts in M&A's latest case in Found season 2 episode 13

Meanwhile, Gabi returns in Found season 2 episode 13, but she isn't doing well. She continues to struggle with the fact that Sir prevented her from being locked up, aka her "penance." Not to mention that a new case, which involves someone close to her, starts tension between her and the rest of the team at M&A.

Gabi Mosely (Image via NBC)

The blind pastor who once helped her is now accused of killing his missing sister, but Gabi is adamant that he doesn't have it in him to commit such a crime. However, the little evidence that exists is stacked against him, making Gabi doubt her instincts and her ability to read people.

She says that not being able to do her penance, aka get jailed for her crimes, is messing with her mind. However, the team reminds her that she can do her penance in other ways, not just being behind bars, like continuing her role in M&A and finding people who have gone missing. It turns out that Gabi's instinct didn't steer her in the wrong direction.

Pastor Bernie didn't kill her sister—she isn't even missing. Like Gabi wants to do, she is doing her penance for the sins she thinks she did. Gabi finds her later praying in a private prayer room.

Found season 2 episode 13 teases Christian's death

Sir is still in prison (Image via NBC)

Missing people are the core of Found season 2 episode 13, more so than previous episodes. Adding to the list of missing persons in this week's episode is Christian, who reaches out to Gabi about a threat to his life. Gabi and the police are still looking for him, and Sir, who remains locked up in jail, is of no use.

He wants things Gabi is not willing to give him in exchange for helping her find his brother. However, Gabi is adamant about not doing anything for Sir, even if it's for a case. That said, at the end of Found season 2 episode 13, Trent tells Gabi about finding Christian's dead body after he supposedly took his own life.

Catch Found season 2 episode 13, as well as all previous 12 episodes of the crime series, on Peacock.

