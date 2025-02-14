Found season 2 episode 12 ending explained: Is it really Jamie? Or is he an imposter?

In Found season 2 episode 12, Missing While Misidentified, the past and present collide in the abduction case of Margaret's son, Jamie. Years ago, Jamie's kidnapping set off a series of events that led to Gabi and Sir collaborating and ultimately to Gabi's arrest.

Two weeks after the twists in Found season 2 episode 11, in which both Sir and Gabi were arrested and Jamie returned, the latest episode reveals past mysteries while introducing new ones, including Jamie's true identity. Many years have passed since he first went missing, and his evasiveness about what happened to him doesn't help him win the M&A team's trust.

While Margaret believes Jamie is truly her missing son, Dhan suspects he is an imposter. That said, the team refuses to outright tell Margaret their suspicions in case she would spiral out of control. The mystery continues as the M&A team does what they do best—investigate and get to the bottom of things—and this time, Gabi is back to assist them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 12. Reader's discretion is advised.

Dhan investigates the identity of Jamie in Found season 2 episode 12

Jamie returns (Image via NBC)

While Found season 2 episode 11 ended with a twist featuring Jamie's shocking return, the latest episode starts another mystery regarding his true identity. Dhan is not convinced that Jamie is who he claims to be—Margaret's son—and suspects that the young man is an imposter.

Dhan continues to investigate to uncover the truth behind Jamie's real identity. By the end of Found season 2 episode 12, there is still no definitive answer to whether Jamie is truly Margaret's missing son. However, his real identity is expected to be confirmed soon as Dhan awaits the results of a DNA test. The test is possible because Dhan took a piece of the crust from the pizza that Jamie had eaten.

The likely scenario would be him getting a piece of DNA from Margaret, sending both samples to the lab, and checking if they match to confirm their relationship as mother and son. Additionally, with insights from Gabi, who is incarcerated for most of Found season 2 episode 12, Dhan maneuvers his way to help confirm Jamie's identity.

Gabi had informed him that Margaret's Jamie had a mole on his elbow. To confirm this, Dhan offered Jamie coffee, but the lid was loose. When Jamie attempted to drink from it, coffee spilled onto his jacket. Dhan then suggested that Jamie take off the jacket so he could clean it for him.

Now wearing only a short-sleeved T-shirt, Dhan discreetly inspected whether Jamie had the same mole as Margaret's son. However, whether or not he finds one remains known only to Dhan, as it is never shown to the audience.

Dhan is suspicious (Image via NBC)

Dhan could have seen the mole and ordered the DNA test to further confirm Jamie's identity. Alternatively, he may have noticed that Jamie didn't have the mole and wanted the DNA test as additional confirmation when he finally tells Margaret that Jamie isn't his missing son.

That said, Margaret is convinced she has finally found her missing son. She has even made a frame for Jamie to hang on the wall, alongside the other cases of missing persons that M&A has successfully solved.

Found season 2 episode 12 ending: Jamie's abduction case is how Sir and Gabi started working together

While Found season 2 episode 12 ends with Jamie's true identity still up in the air, the latest episode answers one of the show's mysteries: how Gabi and Sir started working together to solve missing person cases. It turns out that Jamie's abduction case started it all.

Gabi in Found season 2 episode 12 (Image via NBC)

In a flashback, shortly after Gabi's father's death and Jamie's abduction, all hands are on deck to find Margaret's son. They are at Gabi's home discussing the case, and at this time, Sir is already a hostage in the basement. As Gabi and the team talk about Jamie, Sir gets his first case as Gabi's secret weapon.

His analysis helps Gabi see that the remains the police initially believed were Jamie's aren't his. He informs her that the book they found among the burned remains of a child was published several years after Jamie was kidnapped, so it couldn't possibly belong to him. It turns out that Sir's analysis was correct, as the team later discovered that the body belonged to someone else.

With Sir proving himself useful to Gabi's cases, she considers using him to find missing people more quickly. She begins giving him files of new cases and withholds food until he can solve a case.

Sir helps Gabi get out of prison in Found season 2 episode 12

Sir at the police station (Image via NBC)

At the end of Found season 2 episode 12, Gabi reunites with the rest of M&A, aided by Sir's confession. Although both were behind bars at the beginning, Sir confesses at the end of the episode, stating to Trent and the video camera that Gabi didn't do anything to him.

He explicitly denies that Gabi kidnapped him and kept him in her basement, even accusing those who claimed Gabi did these things of not really knowing her. Without a statement from Gabi's supposed victim, there is no case against her. Therefore, Gabi is free from prison.

However, while she is now out of physical prison, Gabi still thinks that she is being held hostage. She says that she needs to atone for her actions but believes Sir is preventing her from doing so by releasing her from prison, leaving her unsure of his motivations.

Found season 2 episode 12, as well as all previous 11 episodes of the ongoing crime series, will be streaming on Peacock on Friday, a day after it airs on NBC.

