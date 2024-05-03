Eric first trailer gives a glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch’s search for a missing kid

Eric is a highly awaited British psychological miniseries, which is all set to steam on Netflix, with its first episode releasing on May 30, 2024. This Abi Morgan series stars Benedict Cumberbatch. Netflix released the first trailer for Eric on May 2, 2024, providing fans with a glimpse of the thrill and mystery that is about to arrive.

The trailer shows the psychological miniseries to be set in the 1980s and is about a desperate father played by Benedict Cumberbatch, and the role of the mother played by Gaby Hoffman.

When their nine-year-old son Edgar Anderson disappears, they start worrying as it has already been forty-eight hours since his disappearance and there has been no news about his whereabouts.

Hoffmann’s Cassie says in the trailer :

“They’re saying that if he were alive you would have found him by now.”

To which Detective Michael Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III) responds :

“You have to trust me”

In the trailer, we see a press conference, where the parents of the missing child are sitting and we get to know that he had walked to school the day he disappeared, and now the detectives are trying to find him.

Vincent, the missing child's father, who is a puppeteer, is somehow convinced that creating a new puppet by drawing ideas from Edgar’s drawing will help Edgar come back when he watches the puppet feature on the children’s TV show Good Day Sunshine.

The blue monster inspired by Edgar’s drawing is named Eric. He tells his wife about this plan and she thinks he is a maniac.

Vincent tells his wife in the trailer :

“I’m working on a new puppet. If we can get him on the show, then Edgar will see him. He’ll know how much we want him to come home.”

To which Cassie responds and says:

“Are you crazy?”

The monster becomes more real to Vincent when everyone thinks that he is delusional and even his own family members start to distance themselves from him because of his irrational behavior.

What is Eric all about?

This mini-series is about a boy Edgar, who goes missing on his way to school. His father Vincent is a puppeteer and works on a famous TV show for kids named America’s Leading Kids. He resorts to his missing son’s drawing and makes a blue puppet named Eric, who becomes his only hope of finding his son.

The Blue Monster: Do the real monsters live under your bed? (Image by Netflix)

He believes that once his son sees the blue monster on a TV show, with his drawings turning into reality, he will know how much his parents want him and will return home. However, there is more to the story, which we will learn once the episodes start rolling.

The series stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, and McKinley Belcher III. It is produced by Holly Pullinger and the show was shot in New York and Budapest.

Stay tuned for the release of Eric on Netflix on May 30, 2024.