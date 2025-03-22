What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 5 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

The legal drama heats up as Lester's murder case is expedited, and Suits LA season 1 episode 5 is expected to bring Ted Black back into the courtroom. Meanwhile, the flashback storyline is set to reveal how his RICO case affected his relationship with Samatha.

Suits LA season 1 episode 5 will air this Sunday night, March 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock the following day. Titled You're on Your Own, the episode teases even more legal drama as Lester's murder case continues. As seen in the teaser, Ted Black will be working closely with Amanda on the case.

Speaking of working together, Rick and Erica may also find themselves fighting in the same corner. Episode 5 is directed by Anton Cropper, who previously directed episode 2 of the series, Old Man Hanrahan.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Suits LA season 1 episode 5 release time for all regions

Suits LA has been releasing one episode per week on Sunday nights since its debut on February 23, 2025. This means Suits LA season 1 episode 5 will air this coming Sunday, March 23, 2025, at its usual time slot, which is 6:00 pm Pacific time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release times may vary depending on the region. Please take a look at the table below for the exact release timings of when the next episode arrives in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 9:00 PM

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 5?

NBC has been the go-to place for watching Suits LA on its release date. The show airs exclusively on the NBC channel as scheduled. However, for those who miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming the very next day, on Monday, March 24, 2025, only on Peacock.

Additionally, both new and previous episodes can be streamed on NBC.com.

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 5?

NBC released a promotional teaser for this Sunday's episode 5, titled You're on Your Own, on Friday, March 21, 2025, via the official NBC Suits Instagram handle. Captioned, "She keeps Ted on his toes," the clip teases more of Ted Black and Amanda Stevens' new dynamic.

In the previous episode, Amanda joined Ted in the courtroom for the first time in Lester's case. Ted also gave her a new office with her name on it. Moving forward, as seen in the preview video, Ted will be working closely with Amanda against Elizabeth Smith, the prosecutor in Lester's murder trial.

That said, it won't only be clear-cut legal drama between them as the teaser showed their fun dynamic. As Ted says in the clip, he never knows where he stands when it comes to Amanda. Despite this, the latter is eager to help him in the case and as she says, she's going to show up in court even if Ted didn't ask.

Besides the teaser video, NBC also released the first-look images of Suits LA season 1 episode 5 on Instagram. Regular cast members like Ted, Stuart, Kevin, and Samantha will return, as well as Erica's assistant, Lea. Another photo also teased Erica and Rick spending a late night at the office having dinner together, most likely going over some cases.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 5 when it airs on Sunday evening, March 23, 2025, on NBC.

