The rivalry continues in Suits LA season 1 episode 2 as Ted Black deals with the aftermath of Stuart Lane's betrayal. Now, the biggest law firm on the West Coast is torn in the middle with Ted teaming up with his new Head of Entertainment, Erica, while Stuart partners with Ted's ex, Samantha, and Ted's former protege, Rick.

Ad

Old Man Hanrahan, which aired on NBC on Sunday, March 2, 2024, ups the tension with a high-stakes murder case getting more complicated, one piece of evidence after the other, plus more rivalry and client poaching. Ted finds himself asking for Amanda's advice with the prosecutor in the case, Hanrahan, but instead of the old man, there's a new prosecutor and she has a reputation for being a shark.

Ted, as well as Amanda, who is now willing to help Ted in Lester's case, will be fighting against the new prosecutor in the murder case, Elizabeth Smith. Adding to the tension is the animosity between Amanda and Elizabeth, or in Amanda's case, a genuine hatred for the other lawyer.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA season 1 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Suits LA season 1 episode 2 ending: Ted and Amanda vs. Elizabeth Smith

Suits LA season 1 episode 2 ends with Amanda deciding that she's willing to help Ted in Lester's murder case, which she was initially dismissive about. Their team-up, which appears to be inevitable, will be against the new prosecutor, Elizabeth Smith, with whom Amanda has a personal vendetta.

Ad

Elizabeth Smith in Suits LA season 1 episode 2 (Image via NBC)

Early in Suits LA season 1 episode 2, Ted asks Amanda's help with the prosecutor in Lester's murder case, the case that has been taking up most of his time since the middle of the Suits LA season 1 premiere. The prosecutor, old man Hanrahan, was supposed to be an easy one because, as Amanda says, Ted's client got lucky in getting Hanrahan as his prosecutor.

Ad

However, when Ted goes to the District Attorney's office, it isn't Hanrahan there but a new prosecutor and she will be the one he's going to be up against in Lester's case. Elizabeth Smith isn't someone to push around and she strives to get an upper hand, giving Ted a taste of what the case would look like during their first meeting.

She first offers Ted 10 years for Lester if he confesses to the murder, which the latter isn't willing to do. Shortly after, she gives Ted a rundown of a new angle she discovered in the case, something that would give her the upper hand and would put Lester's "not guilty" plea in jeopardy.

Ad

It turns out that Lester's wife was having an affair with his late friend, the one he is accused of murdering, giving him a motive for the murder.

What makes it worse is Amanda warns Ted about Elizabeth being a shark in the courtroom, that "she's no joke" when it comes to a case. Per Amanda, Elizabeth Smith is all about winning and there is nothing she wouldn't do to win.

Ad

Read more: When are new episodes of Suits LA going to arrive?

Why did Amanda decide that she would help Ted in Lester's case if he asked in the first place?

Amanda is willing to help Ted in Lester's case (Image via NBC)

Amanda's description of Elizabeth in NBC's Suits LA season 1 episode 2 appears innocent enough in the beginning, like she's simply describing a "shark" prosecutor she knows by reputation. However, the heated exchange between the two at the end of Suits LA season 1 episode 2 proves otherwise.

Ad

It turns out that Amanda, who handles the pro bono cases up in Ted's firm, faced Elizabeth in court over a case of a young man named Dante Everson. Amanda believed Dante was innocent, but Elizabeth was implied to be so ruthless during the case in court.

Dante lost a lot during the case, with Amanda implying that he died because of it, and she still blames Elizabeth for losing her former client.

Ad

Meanwhile, Elizabeth accuses Amanda of having a bleeding heart and somehow mocks her for it. It solidified Amada's choice that if Ted asks her for help in Lester's murder case, she would be eager to help. Interestingly, Ted witnesses their encounter and sees the rising tension between the two, and it won't be surprising if he gets Amanda to join him in Lester's murder case soon enough.

Read more: Where was Suits LA filmed?

Ad

Erica and Rick battle over client poaching in Suits LA season 1 episode 2: Who won?

Erica battles with Rick over Dylan Pryor (Image via NBC)

The Ted Black and Stuart Lane rivalry may be on the back burner in Suits LA season 1 episode 2, but there are still two people battling it out in the entertainment law scene—Erica Rollins and Rick Dodsen. They were butting heads before when they were working for the same firm, but with Rick now working for Stuart, there's no reason to play nice with Erica.

Ad

Poaching Dylan Pryor, Ted's law firm's newest and biggest entertainment client, which Erica now handles, is the center of Erica and Rick's rivalry in Suits LA season 1 episode 2. Erica gets played to a head-to-head battle with Rick in taking Dylan off a complicated overlapping contract.

Erica gets Dylan out of an indie movie deal early so she can focus on doing a big project. That's enough to win the budding Hollywood star over. However, Rick apparently has a better understanding of his clients, including Dylan. He was involved in bringing her as a new client to Ted and Stuart's old firm, after all.

Ad

In the end, Rick comes up with a way for Dylan to work on both projects, convincing her to jump ship and work with Rick instead. Dylan gets both projects and Rick wins his first official battle with Erica.

Moreover, bringing a huge client like Dylan Pryor to Stuart's new firm with Samantha also officially earned Rick the spot as Head of Entertainment. Meanwhile, Erica learns her first lesson–never underestimate her rivals, especially Rick Dodson.

Ad

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 2, including the previous episode of the ongoing legal drama streaming on Peacock starting Monday, March 3, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE