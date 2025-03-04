Who is Maggie Grace? Meet the actress playing Amanda Stevens in Suits LA

Suits LA star Margaret Grace Denig, aka Maggie Grace, is a Columbus, Ohio native who left the suburbs of Worthington to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles. Like most aspiring actors in Hollywood, her start in show business was rejection after rejection on top of income struggles, per her profile on Apple TV, but her career has flourished after landing a role in Sony's Rachel's Room in 2001.

She's been in dozens of movies and TV shows, both as a guest star and a recurring cast member, across various genres. Fans may have seen her in the horror apocalyptic drama Fear the Walking Dead or the mystery thriller film Blackwater Lane.

Now, Maggie Grace returns to television playing the character of a no-nonsense pro bono lawyer Amanda Stevens in the spinoff Suits LA, which is now airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Amanda Stevens: All about Maggie Grace's character in Suits LA

Maggie Grace stars in NBC's Suits spinoff, Suits LA, as Amanda Stevens, the pro bono lawyer working in Stephen Amell's Ted Black's law firm, Black & Associates. Or, according to what she tells Ted in the Suits LA premiere, she's not really his employee, she's just renting an office space from him.

There isn't a lot of backstory about Amanda's character in the legal drama yet, but per her interaction with Ted in the show's premiere, she's not someone to push around. She doesn't want to work for him even if he offers her money, and she's not Stuart Lane's biggest fan, Ted's former partner in the firm.

That said, Maggie Grace's Amanda Stevens is looking to be more than a character who just pops up from time to time.

In Suits LA season 1 episode 2, the last scene teased that she could be who Ted needs to help him win in the high-stakes murder case he's taking on. She has beef with the "shark" prosecutor, Elizabeth, who is handling the case and she's eager to help Ted, despite her disdain over representing accused criminals.

Maggie Grace's filmography beyond Suits LA

Outside of Suits LA, Maggie Grace has worked on dozens of projects both on the television and the big screen. One of her standout career roles is Shannon Rutherford, a middle section survivor of the Oceanic Flight 815 in the ABC drama series Lost.

She's one of the original cast members of the long-standing series who appeared since the pilot episode and stayed in the show for over 30 episodes until she died in season 2 episode 6 after she was accidentally shot.

She also starred as the titular character in the drama about an ambitious career woman saddled with taking care of her troubled sister's baby girl, Susanna. Another TV character that earned Maggie Grace recognition is Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki, aka Al, a main character in AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

She joined the cast of the dystopian sci-fi drama at the start of its fourth season until season 6, with appearances in two more episodes in season 7.

Other TV shows she is a part of include Californication and Oliver Beene, and she also appeared in episodic roles in Cold Cade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Following.

Meanwhile, in the movie scene, she famously plays Irina, a vampire in the Denali coven who betrayed the Cullens by telling the Volturi about Renesmee being an immortal child, in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn parts 1 and 2.

She has also starred in the three Taken movies as Kim Mills, Liam Neeson's character's daughter.

Catch Maggie Stevens in Suits LA, which is streaming on Peacock. New episodes will air every Monday night on NBC before arriving on the streaming platform the very next day.

