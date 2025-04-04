7 best episodes from What We Do In The Shadows to rewatch

What We Do in the Shadows is a comedy-horror mockumentary that aired on FX from 2019 to 2024. Created by Jemaine Clement and based on the 2014 film by Clement and Taika Waititi, it follows four vampire roommates on Staten Island.

Starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal, the series earned critical acclaim and 29 Emmy nominations.

What We Do in the Shadows follows vampires Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and energy vampire Colin Robinson, along with Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo. They struggle with modern life, supernatural threats, and their own quirks, while Guillermo struggles with his loyalty to Nandor and his vampire-hunting lineage.

Viewers can stream all six seasons of What We Do in the Shadows on Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu. Known for its sharp humor and clever storytelling, here are seven must-watch episodes to revisit.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Curse, and 6 other episodes from What We Do In The Shadows to rewatch

1) On the Run (Season 2, episode 6)

Jim the Vampire, played by Mark Hamill (Image via Hulu)

One of What We Do in the Shadows’ most memorable running gags features a standout guest appearance by Mark Hamill. In this fan-favorite episode, Laszlo goes into hiding under the alias “Jackie Daytona,” a seemingly ordinary bartender in small-town Pennsylvania.

His disguise is laughably simple— a toothpick in his mouth— yet it proves inexplicably effective at concealing his identity from his sworn enemy, Jim the Vampire (Hamill). The ruse initially fools Jim, who praises Daytona’s down-to-earth persona, but suspicion arises when the bartender fails to appear in a mirror.

The deception unravels completely when Daytona removes his toothpick, prompting Jim’s dramatic realization: “It was you the whole time!” The episode remains one of the show’s most beloved, blending absurd humor with a clever nod to classic vampire tropes.

2) The Cloak of Duplication (Season 3, episode 2)

Vampires use a magic cloak to impersonate Nandor and woo gym receptionist Meg (Image via Hulu)

Kayvan Novak’s exceptional comedic talent includes a knack for impressions, a skill showcased throughout What We Do in the Shadows. In the final season, he delivers a standout Richard Nixon impression, but one of his most memorable performances comes in season 3’s The Cloak of Duplication.

In this episode, the vampires take turns impersonating Nandor using a magical cloak to help him win over a gym receptionist, Meg. Novak seamlessly mimics his co-stars’ voices and mannerisms, with his spot-on impression of Colin Robinson stealing the show.

As the energy vampire attempts (and fails) to flirt, Novak perfectly captures Colin’s awkward bravado, striding into the lobby and greeting Meg with an ill-fated, “Hey, dipsh*t!” The moment highlights both Novak’s versatility and the show's signature offbeat humor.

3) The Orgy (Season 1, episode 9)

Nadja, played by Natasia Demetriou (Image via Hulu)

As the vampires prepare for the Bi-Annual Orgy in season 1 episode 9 of What We Do in the Shadows, Guillermo is overwhelmed with tasks and storms off.

While shopping, Nandor and he meet Guillermo’s virginal friend, Jeremy, whom Nandor convinces to invite as a sacrifice. Meanwhile, Laszlo is offended when Nadja admits his old porn films are boring and refuses to join the orgy.

At the event, Guillermo panics over Jeremy’s fate, but chaos erupts when Laszlo interrupts, declaring his films lacked love. Guests leave in embarrassment, and Nadja tries to salvage the night by unveiling Jeremy as their virgin feast— only to find him with another vampire.

As the orgy falls apart, Guillermo cleans up while Jeremy, Constantin, and Colin play cards, and Nandor finds Laszlo and Nadja shamefully making out in bat form.

4) The Night Market (Season 4, episode 4)

Staten Island vampires venture into a hidden supernatural marketplace (Image via Hulu)

The Night Market follows the Staten Island vampires as they venture into a hidden supernatural marketplace where creatures barter and trade. As Nadja’s nightclub flourishes thanks to Baby Colin’s performances, tensions rise when the wraith workers form a labor union.

Seeking a solution, Nadja visits the Night Market, while Laszlo introduces Baby Colin to various supernatural cultures. Meanwhile, Nandor accidentally volunteers Guillermo for a brutal series of fights against other familiars. Guillermo easily wins but irritates the crowd by refusing to harm his opponents.

When his final challenge pits him against a powerful vampire, Nandor intervenes, allowing Guillermo to defeat him and stage an escape. Elsewhere, Nadja acquires a narcotic called "water lily of the Nile" to bribe the wraiths’ union leader, Xerxes, only for the other wraiths to kill him— forcing her to concede to their demands.

5) The Curse (Season 2, episode 4)

Colin Robinson, played by Mark Proksch (Image via Hulu)

One of What We Do in the Shadows' most hilarious sequences unfolds when Nandor checks his email, boasting about his "impenetrable" password—o nly to reveal it is impenetrablefortress. He laments missing a 2009 Blind Side screening, prompting an energy-draining monologue from Colin Robinson.

The real chaos begins when Nandor takes a chain email from “Bloody Mary” too seriously, leading to Nadja receiving a cursed bounce-back from “Mailer Daemon.” The scene perfectly showcases the show’s sharp writing and ridiculous humor.

6) Pilot (Season 1, episode 1)

'Pilot' is the first episode of the show that aired in 2019 (Image via Hulu)

Pilot is the first episode of What We Do in the Shadows. It aired on March 27, 2019. The vampires prepare a lavish bloodfeast for their ancient master, Baron Afanas. Nandor orders Guillermo to find virgins for the occasion, while Nadja becomes distracted by a human she believes is her reincarnated lover.

When the Baron arrives, he kills Laszlo and Nadja’s familiar, and scolds the vampires for failing to conquer Staten Island, demanding they do so before he reawakens. Their feast is ruined when Colin drains the guests' energy, rendering them useless.

Later, Nandor marks Guillermo’s 10th anniversary of servitude with a glitter portrait instead of turning him into a vampire. Disappointed, Guillermo briefly considers exposing Nandor to sunlight but decides against it. During the credits, a loose roof tile lets sunlight into the attic, shining over the Baron’s coffin.

7) Go Flip Yourself (Season 4, episode 8)

A still from the show 'What We Do in the Shadows' (Image via Hulu)

Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows premiered on July 12, 2022, following an early renewal announcement in August 2021. The Season 3 finale saw Nandor, Guillermo, and Nadja leaving Staten Island, while Laszlo remained behind to care for Baby Colin, the bizarre reincarnation of Colin Robinson.

Upon their return, the vampires find their mansion in ruins with no funds for repairs. Nandor's pursuit of love takes a surprising turn, while Nadja fulfills her dream of running a vampire nightclub.

Laszlo grapples with raising Baby Colin, hoping to steer him away from becoming an energy vampire. Meanwhile, Guillermo embarks on an emotional journey that challenges his loyalties and relationships.

These standout episodes of What We Do in the Shadows showcase the series at its finest, blending satire, absurd humor, and unforgettable character moments. Whether it is the legendary "Jackie Daytona" disguise, a cursed email fiasco, or a supernatural labor dispute, these episodes could be great for rewatching.

