Hulu's Mid-Century Modern, directed by James Burrows, follows three gay best friends who move in together in Palm Springs after a mutual friend's death. Reflecting on their 30-year friendship, they navigate aging, grief, love, and secrets.

Nathan Lane plays Bunny Schneiderman, a brassiere magnate, Nathan Lee Graham is Arthur Broussard, a former fashion journalist, and Matt Bomer is Jerry Frank, a flight attendant.

From The Residence to Ghosts, here is a list of sitcoms that viewers should check out if they like to watch themes of comedy, drama, friends living together, making new friends, and many more.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order and reflects the author’s opinion

1) The Residence

Still from the show The Residence (Image via Netflix)

132 rooms and over 152 guests, one dead body, and multiple suspects. The Residence is a hilarious whodunit mystery that has comedy and drama at its peak. The show, although a murder mystery at its core, manages to make you laugh constantly and feels like a daily sitcom to watch out for!

Actors like Uzo Adaba, Giancarlo Esposito, Molly Griggs, Randall Park, and many more play pivotal roles in the mini-series. The show is tightly packed with hilarious moments and neatly crafted elements of mystery. Much like Mid-Century Modern, viewers can get their dose of laughter and drama from the show.

Where to watch: The Residence is streaming on Netflix.

2) Ghosts

Still from the show Ghosts (Image via BBC Studios)

Joe Port’s Ghosts is about a young couple who moves to a haunted mansion and are unaware of the invisible spirits in the home. The departed souls are a close-knit group that includes people from various eras living together and mostly having different opinions.

Things start getting complicated when Sam starts seeing ghosts after a minor accident. Actors like Rose Mclver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandan Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, and many more play crucial roles in the show. Quite like in Mid-Century Modern, viewers can enjoy drama by differentiating opinions and continuous shots of humour through various characters.

Where to watch: The Ghosts is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

3) Abbott Elementary

Still from the show Abott Elementary (Image via Warner Bros.Television)

Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary is about a group of dedicated teachers and a tone-deaf principal working together in a Philadelphia public school to help their students succeed in life. However, they soon realise that they are outnumbered and underfunded, which makes things quite difficult.

Actors like Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walker, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James William play important roles in the show. Both Abbott Elementary and Mid-Century Modern fight too many themes together and insert loads of laughter in between to keep the drama engaging.

Where to watch: Abott Elementary is available to stream on HULU.

4) Schitt's Creek

Still from the show Schitt’s Creek ( Image via Not A Real Company)

Dan Levy’s Schitt’s Creek revolves around a rich family suddenly getting broke and going through a cultural shock in their life. Johnny Rose and his family are forced to leave their pampered lives to rebuild their armpit. The only thing they have is a town they once bought as a joke called Schitt’s Creek.

Actors like Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy play the roles of the main leads in the show. Cultural shocks, comedy, and drama are common factors in both Mid-Century Modern and Schitt’s Creek, although on different levels.

Where to watch: Schitt's Creek is available to stream on Netflix.

5) New Girl

Still from the show New Girl (Image via Fox Television)

Elizabeth Meriweather’s New Girl revolves around Jess, a bubbly, off-beat teacher who moves into an apartment with three single men after a bad breakup. Jess’s behaviour may be unusual, but it is somehow supported by all the men in the house. The show then revolves around how a dysfunctional group of boys handle Jess in the apartment

Actors like Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, and Max Greenfield play main roles in the show. Much like Mid-Century Modern, both shows are filled with friendship drama and constant kicks of laughter in some way or the other.

Where to watch: New Girl is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

6) The Golden Girls

Still from the show The Golden Girls ( Image via ABC Signtature)

Very similar to Mid-Century Modern, Susan Harris’ The Golden Girls also involves the story of a group of friends living together after ages and sharing their experiences. Four women, Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, live together and struggle with different hardships, providing equal amounts of drama and laughter.

Popular actors like Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty lead the show. The show even won a lot of awards including 11 Emmys for various categories.

Where to watch: The Golden Girls is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

7) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Still from the show It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Image via FX Productions)

Friends coming together to live/work/hang out seems to be a proven good formula for all the sitcoms. Similar to Mid-Century Modern, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia also revolves around friends coming together, but this time to run an Irish pub. Their daily hardships, fights, idiosyncrasies, and some cathartic moments make this show a hilarious watch.

Actors like Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and many more play lead roles in the show. The show is created by Rob McElhenney and has been nominated for 3 Emmy awards.

Where to watch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is available to stream on HULU.

Viewers looking to watch comedy shows, filled with drama and elements emotional moments, and relatable characters, similar to Mid-Century Modern, are welcome to go through this list and choose a show of their liking.

