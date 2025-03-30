10 best quotes from Supernatural

Supernatural (2005-2020) follows the lives of the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles). After a supernatural being kills their mother when they were kids, the brothers grow up to take over their father's monster-hunting business and protect innocent lives from imminent danger.

With a 15-season run, Supernatural is considered a cult classic for mystery, horror, and drama fans. The show expertly mixes themes like family, good versus evil, and the consequences of one's actions and choices with good humor and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Whether it's Dean's self-aware arrogance or Sam's idealism, the show has many memorable moments and quotes that fans adore.

Supernatural's most memorable quotes of all time: "There ain't no me if there ain't no you."

1) "The universe is trying to tell us something we both should already know. We're stronger together than apart." (Season 10, episode 19)

Dean Winchester says:

"The universe is trying to tell us something we both should already know. We're stronger together than apart."

The quote sums up the brothers' dynamics throughout Supernatural. In seasons 9 and 10, Dean is bestowed with the Mark of Cain, making him more violent. In season 10 episode 19, Sam works on finding him a cure, leading him to a magical "Werther box" created by Magnus, former Men of Letters.

The box unleashes havoc on anyone who breathes in its yellow fumes, driving them to end their own lives. Dean and Sam are separated and almost killed, but ultimately, they survive its curse, leading Dean to utter one of the best bromance quotes of the show.

2) "Driver picks the music, shotgun shuts his cakehole." (Season 1, episode 1)

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. UK & Ireland)

Dean says:

"Driver picks the music, shotgun shuts his cakehole."

Right off the bat, Dean's position as the older brother and Sam's position as the shotgun is established in Supernatural's pilot. "House rules Sammy," Dean says, referring to his brother by his childhood nickname. Dean makes the rules, and Sam has to put up with his cassette tapes and emo music from the 90s.

The show sets up the brothers' dynamics in a relatable and fun way. They make ruthless fun of each other while being fiercely protective in clutch moments.

3) "There ain't no me if there ain't no you." (Season 9, episode 1)

A still from season 9 of Supernatural (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Dean Winchester says:

"There ain't no me if there ain't no you."

In one of Supernatural's most heartbreaking moments, Dean tricks Sam into getting possessed by an angel named Gadreel instead of letting him die like Sam wanted. When Sam realizes he is forced to let an angel take control of him, he feels betrayed by Dean, the one he trusts the most.

Fans also believe this is one of the worst things Dean has done to Sam, but they cannot deny the tug of his words. The quote perfectly sums up the siblings' co-dependent yet protective relationship.

4) "What kind of house doesn't have salt? Low sodium freaks!" (Season 1, episode 9)

Sam's iconic quote:

"What kind of house doesn't have salt? Low sodium freaks!"

In this episode, Sam and Dean investigate the death of a couple and discover that it all comes down to a painting they bought. Anyone who has ever purchased that painting has ended up dead, raising suspicions that it could be haunted.

The episode is full of hilarious quips, but Sam's frustration at the house not having salt, a basic ingredient in supernatural rituals, takes the cake.

5) "Now I realize that there is no righteous path, it's just people trying to do their best in a world where it is far too easy to do your worst." (Season 10, episode 9)

Castiel in a scene from Supernatural (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. UK Horror)

Castiel says:

"Now I realize that there is no righteous path, it's just people trying to do their best in a world where it is far too easy to do your worst."

Castiel (Misha Collins) is introduced to Supernatural as an Angel of the Lord in season 4. He helps Dean break out of hell and return to earth, becoming a strong friend and ally to the brothers. His storyline often shows a difference in perspective as a non-human watching humans live their lives.

Cas starts as a character who follows a pre-made path based on his duty and destiny. But he soon makes his own path, understanding how the world works. This quote hits fans hard because it shows his nuanced growth.

6) "Family don't end with blood, boy." (Season 3, episode 16)

Bobby's reminds:

"Family don't end with blood, boy."

Bobby Singer is the Winchester brothers' father figure through the first half of Supernatural, who has a deep knowledge of supernatural creatures after he is forced to kill his possessed wife. He mentors their dad and continues helping the family by mentoring the brothers.

Singer (Jim Beaver) is the central character that carries the "found family" dynamics in the show, reminding Dean and Sam that family is more than just those related by blood. When the brothers leave him behind on their quest to kill Lilith, Bobby firmly tells Dean that he will protect them.

7) "I lost my shoe." (Season 3, episode 3)

Sam in Supernatural season 3 (Image via YouTube/TNT)

Sam says:

"I lost my shoe."

Sam and Dean retrieve a lucky rabbit's foot from their dad's storage locker (which was ransacked by petty thieves). But Sam's luck does a 180-degree when he loses the rabbit's foot, and things start going awry. In a kick him when he's down moment, he loses his shoe down an open drain after he steps on some gum.

The moment rests on Padalecki's dialogue delivery, combined with his physical comedy skills, Sam's hunched shoulders and pout, making it one of the most memorable quotes from the show.

8) "I think the world's gonna end bloody. But it doesn't mean we shouldn't fight. We do have choices. I choose to go down swingin'." (Season 3, episode 12)

Dean Winchester in Supernatural (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. UK & Ireland)

Dean says:

"I think the world's gonna end bloody. But it doesn't mean we shouldn't fight. We do have choices. I choose to go down swingin'."

In this episode, Sam and Dean are caught up in a set-up. When they break into Bela's apartment to retrieve the Colt, Agent Henriksen is there waiting for them. The brothers are held in a prison cell when a demon possesses the agent. Sam and Dean have to fight the demons to release Henriksen, but more trouble awaits outside.

This episode shows Dean's courage and determination. His never-say-die attitude is one of the many reasons why the brothers are natural at being supernatural hunters.

9) "If there's a key, there has to be a lock." (Season 6, Episode 15)

Sam and Dean in Supernatural season 6 (Image via YouTube/TNT)

Sam Winchester says:

"If there's a key, there has to be a lock."

In a funny twist of fate in the Supernatural universe, Sam, Dean, and Cas are sent to an alternative reality by Balthazar. Here, they are stars of the TV Show Supernatural, and their names are Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins. Now, the brothers have to find their way back to their world.

The episode has some of the funniest quotes in the show because Sam and Dean are pretending to be actors who are pretending to be Sam and Dean. The meta-narrative opens doors to comedy gems from Sam, like "I'm something called a Jared Padalecki."

10) "You don't have to be ruled by fate. You can choose freedom. And I still believe that's something worth fighting for." (Season 6, episode 17)

Misha Collins as Cas (Image via YouTube/TNT)

Castiel says:

"You don't have to be ruled by fate. You can choose freedom. And I still believe that's something worth fighting for."

In this episode of Supernatural, Sam and Dean find themselves in a reality where the Titanic never sank, and 50,000 people from the ship are alive. However, they are being killed off by a mysterious assailant.

Cas comes into his own after being around the Winchester brothers and seeing how they deal with the fate they are shackled with. He intercepts fate to undo the Titanic sinking. Cas' growth into an independent entity with his own principles, rules, and morals makes season 6 a worthy watch.

Fans can watch all of the episodes of Supernatural on Netflix.

