Is Supernatural leaving Netflix in 2025? Everything you need to know

The beloved fantasy-horror series Supernatural has been a staple on Netflix for many years. With its 15-season run spanning from 2005 to 2020, it is one of the longest-running TV shows. Fans have enjoyed watching the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, hunt demons, ghosts, and monsters across the American landscape.

Ad

However, as 2025 approaches, many fans are wondering: is Supernatural leaving Netflix? While the show’s departure isn’t happening yet, it is set to leave the streaming service soon.

Supernatural and Netflix's licensing agreement is almost over. First negotiated in 2011, the agreement guaranteed that following its last season the show would remain on the platform for a designated period of time. Before the show leaves Netflix in 2025, when this deal ends, fans only have a few months left to stream all 327 episodes of it.

Ad

Trending

The show's departure from Netflix reflects a more overall pattern of The CW series off-boarding from Netflix. This change has become more obvious lately as the network has decided to distribute its content on other platforms including HBO Max, Paramount+, and its own CWTV app instead of renewing its contract with Netflix.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Why Is Supernatural leaving Netflix?

Ad

The licensing agreement

Under their original contract with The CW, Netflix was able to stream Supernatural and other shows from the network. But in 2019 The CW decided to investigate other distribution channels instead of renewing their contract with Netflix.

The choice of the network results from a larger trend in the entertainment sector, where several businesses are starting their streaming platforms to house their material. Several well-known shows, which left Netflix in favor of another platform, have come out of this action.

Ad

The end of the five-year exclusivity

Since the final season aired in 2020, Netflix has had a five-year window to stream the series. As is common in licensing deals, this period of exclusivity must be followed.

That's why the series will be leaving Netflix on December 18, 2025. After this time, the show will no longer be available on the platform unless Netflix renews its license, which is still uncertain.

Other CW shows exiting on Netflix

Ad

Popular CW series have left Netflix before this as well. Other shows including The Vampire Diaries, Arrow, and The 100 have already left and more are expected in the next years. Many of The CW's shows will probably migrate there as it develops its streaming platforms, making it more difficult for Netflix to keep hold of the show and other fan favorites.

All about the show

Ad

Supernatural was developed by Eric Kripke and after making its debut on The WB network on September 13, 2005, it joined The CW's lineup. Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who hunt supernatural creatures while juggling existential threats and family drama, are the focus of the show.

The show won great praise for its original combination of comedy, action, and horror. Supernatural developed a sizable following over its 15-season run, many of which value the two central characters' emotional journey. Strong performances by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively, as Sam and Dean help to explain the show's longevity and success.

Ad

Where will Supernatural stream after Netflix?

Ad

Currently, there is no official platform for where the series will go after Netflix. Given CW now has its streaming services, the show will probably wind up on CWTV, HBO Max, or Paramount+. Many of the old CW shows have migrated to Hulu or Amazon Prime, thus the show might also be able to view it there.

Fans could always think about getting digital downloads on sites like Amazon or Apple TV if they wish to keep seeing the show after it leaves Netflix. On DVD or Blu-ray. On the other hand, the whole series is accessible for purchase so that fans may own the whole series.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Supernatural and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback