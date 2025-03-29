How to watch Fit for Murder at home? All streaming options explored

Fit for Murder is all set to be released on March 30, 2025, 8/7c on Lifetime. The movie is based on the real-life case of fitness stars Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan, They were living their dream life, but it didn’t last long after they hired a young female assistant, Melissa James.

The story explores the intricacies of ambition, jealousy, and betrayal in the cutthroat world of professional bodybuilding. Tory Trowbridge stars as Kelly Ryan, Brock Yurich stars as Craig Titus, and Paris Smith stars as Melissa James.

The movie is directed by Jodi Binstock and written by Maggie Mock and will be available to stream on Lifetime's official website and associated digital platforms.

How to stream Lifetime's Fit for Murder at home?

Watch Fit for Murder on Lifetime and Tubi TV (Image via Pexels @cottonbro studio)

Fit for Murder is a 2024 drama-thriller directed by Jodi Binstock. The film centers on fitness celebrities Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan, whose lives take a dark turn after hiring a young female assistant, leading to unforeseen and tragic consequences.

The film debuts on Lifetime on March 30, 2025, at 8/7c. After its TV release, it will be made available for online streaming on Lifetime's official website and related digital outlets. Viewers can also stream Fit for Murder for free on Tubi, an on-demand streaming service that provides a collection of movies and TV series.

Below is a table of the release times across various places:

Region Date Time United States (ET) March 30 8:00 PM United States (CT) March 30 7:00 PM United States (MT) March 30 6:00 PM United States (PT) March 30 5:00 PM United Kingdom March 31 12:00 AM Central Europe March 31 1:00 AM India March 31 5:30 AM Japan March 31 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) March 31 10:00 AM

The true story behind Fit for Murder

Fit for Murder is based on the tragic true story of Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan, both renowned figures in the bodybuilding community, and the death of their assistant, Melissa James.

On December 14, 2005, police found a burning Jaguar in the desert. In the trunk of the Jaguar were the burned remains of 28-year-old Melissa James.

The autopsy indicated that Melissa had been bound, her face taped with duct tape, and lethal amounts of morphine in her system. The manner of death was undetermined, although evidence indicated that she died before the fire.

Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan, a married couple in the fitness community, had employed Melissa as a live-in personal assistant. Investigations revealed a volatile relationship between the three people, filled with personal and financial conflicts.

Titus confessed to having an affair with Melissa and accused her of stealing money. After finding Melissa's body, Titus and Ryan left Nevada but were arrested nine days later in Massachusetts.

They were extradited to Nevada to face charges. In 2008, both accepted plea deals: Titus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and arson and received a sentence of 21 to 55 years.

Ryan pleaded guilty to arson and entered an Alford plea for battery with a deadly weapon, resulting in two consecutive terms of three to 13 years. She was released on parole in 2017.

The case got a lot of media interest, with documentaries and books covering the events. One of the books written on the case is Fire in the Desert: The True Story of the Craig Titus-Kelly Ryan Murder Mystery written by Glenn Puit.

