Murder at the Lighthouse on Lifetime: Full list of cast

Murder at the Lighthouse is a 2025 film directed by Eric D. Howell, known for Voice from the Stone, and penned by Shawn Riopelle, known for Foreverland. It stars Skye Coyne, Mark Justice, and Tyler Noble among others.

Robert Michael Reilly and Mandy June Turpin serve as the producers for this impending LMN project. Joseph Wilka is the executive producer, with Clara Davies as the co-producer, and lastly, Brian A. Lewis is the associate producer.

Murder at the Lighthouse is a mystery thriller that will run for 1 hour and 30 minutes and premiere on Lifetime on February 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

Murder at the Lighthouse: Cast List

1) Skye Coyne as Jess

American actress Skye Coyne has previously starred in Lightning Man (2019), The Search for Secret Santa (2022), and Love's Playlist (2023). Some of her notable performances include Vanished in Yosemite (2023), Love at First Lie (2023), Be Careful What You Say (2024), and more.

In Murder at the Lighthouse, Skye Coyne stars as Jess, a woman trying to flee her abusive ex. The film follows her journey as she hires a fishing boat captain to cross Lake Superior, but an accident leads her into yet another new perilous situation.

On February 6, 2025, Coyne posted a poster of Murder at the Lighthouse on Instagram and pre-hyped the film:

"February 23rd. 8PM EST. @lifetimetv I am ✨exceptionally✨ proud of this one. What a cast & crew."

2) Mark Justice as Colton

Mark Justice is a 41-year-old writer, producer, and actor. He has starred in movies including Pool Party Massacre (2016), The Immortal Wars: Resurgence (2019), Murder Syndicate (2022), The Twisters (2024), and more.

In Murder at the Lighthouse, Mark Justice portrays Colton, who is Jess's abusive and violent ex-husband. His determination to track her down and bring her back, adds challenges and heightens suspense in the movie.

3) Tyler Noble as Anthony

A still of Tyler Noble [(mage via Instagram/@thetylernoble)

Tyler Noble is an actor and comedian born in Queens, New York. He has worked in numerous TV shows and movies including The Daily Show (2024), In An Instant (2020), I Was There (2022), Serial Killer: Devil Unchained (2019), The Girl Next Door (2023), Bitcoin (2022), and more.

Tyler Noble plays Anthony in Murder at the Lighthouse. Lifetime has not yet revealed details about his character.

4) Shelli Manzoline as Adeline

A still of Shelli Manzoline [Image courtesy: @shelli.manzo on Instagram]

Actress Shelli Manzoline has previously starred in movies and shows like The Killer Next Door (2021), In an Instant (2016), A Method (2013), and more.

In Murder at the Lighthouse Manzoline stars as Adeline. When Jess finds herself on shore and is unsure of how she got there, Adeline, the lighthouse's keeper, assists and aids in Jess's recovery.

Other cast members

As revealed by IMDb, these are the other listed cast:

Brandon Brooks as Rory

Rod Kasai as Deputy Foster

Plot details

The plot of this upcoming LMN film centers on Jess, who tries to escape her abusive ex-husband as already mentioned before. In a final attempt to reach safety, she hires a fishing boat captain, to help her cross Lake Superior to Canada.

Jess looks forward to a new beginning but things take a turn when she meets with an accident. A lighthouse keeper named Adeline finds her and helps her. When she recovers, she realizes she is locked in "another trap altogether" which is now the problem of the hour.

Murder at the Lighthouse premieres on LMN on Feb. 23 at 8 pm ET.

