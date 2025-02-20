My Amish Double Life: Full list of cast for the Lifetime movie

Lifetime is coming up with a new Amish mystery drama, My Amish Double Life, that follows the story of a traditional Amish girl called Emma. The movie will premiere this Saturday, February 22, 2025, on Lifetime channel and will be available to stream on Lifetime's streaming website the following day.

Emma is a good Amish girl during the day, who follows her community's traditions and principles. However, nobody but her Amish friend Rebecca knows that she is living a double life. While in the morning she is an Amish girl, at night the two friends sneak out together and lead a double life, going to clubs, flirting with boys, and falling in love, things that are forbidden in their community.

However, when Emma accidentally becomes a witness to a murder while out, her world is disrupted and her life and community are thrown into peril. Will Emma be exposed? Only time will tell.

The full cast list of My Amish Double Life on Lifetime

The cast of the Lifetime movie is led by Lexi Minetree and Rachel Coopes. The cast list is explored in detail below.

1. Lexi Minetree as Emma

Lexi Minetree is an American actor who is best known for her roles in Law and Order: SVU (2024) and Tubi's Hot Take: Murdaugh Murders (2023). Apart from her roles in television and movies, she is also a stage actor and her stage credits include playing Brooke in Noises Off, Inez in No Exit, and Tood in The Cover of Life, for which she earned the Best Actress Award at the Fall One Act Competition in her home state of Georgia. She has also been cast as the young Elle Woods in Elle, the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series on Prime Video.

Minetree graduated from the University of Southern California with a double major in Theatre and Public Relations and is also trained at BADA, the British American Drama Academy, in London, which has prepared her for her acting career.

In addition to acting, Lexi Minetree also founded, produced, and directed the first-ever B.A. Senior Showcase at USC to create opportunities for graduating Theatre majors who are stepping into the entertainment industry. She plays the lead role of Emma, an Amish girl who leads a double life on Lifetime's My Amish Double Life.

2.Rachel Coopes as Rebecca

Rachel Coopes hails from Los Angeles, California. She is an actor, dancer, choreographer, and model living in Los Angeles who is best known for her roles in Chicago P.D. (2014), Love by Contract (2024), and Hearts Under the Olive Tree (2023). She plays Emma's friend Rebecca who leads a double life with her friend going to parties and having fun in My Amish Double Life.

3. Lesa Wilson as Mary

Lesa Wilson is an American actor who was a semi-finalist on the third season of American Idol. She was also crowned Miss Georgia USA 2006 and was the second runner-up to Miss USA. Wilson was cast to play Bobbie Burman on the CW's Stargirl, and superhero Rhea Jones aka Loadstone on Doom Patrol. Lesa Wilson plays a character called Mary in My Amish Double Life.

Others starring in the Lifetime movie

The list of supporting actors and their roles are as follows:

Ty Trumbo as Heath

Nick Clark as Caleb

Gary Modlish as David

Adam Harper as Isaac

Ashley S. Evans as Det. Fisher

Dillon Peyerk as Carl

Tashi Simmons as Det. Moreno

Gregory M. Mitchell as Barry

Elizabeth Saylor-Davis as Kim

Charles Christopher as Elder Zeke

J Boone Smith Jr. as Elder

Catch Lifetime's My Amish Double Life this Saturday.

