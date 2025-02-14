Who is Lexi Minetree? All about the actress set to play Elle in Legally Blonde TV adaptation 

Lexi Minetree is making headlines as a finalist for the role of Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, the series will explore Elle's high school years.

Reese Witherspoon announced the same on February 13 on Instagram. The caption read:

"Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree"

Minetree's casting is important as it marks a new take on Elle, which will explore her life before her days as a Harvard Law student. Production will start in March 2025, and there is much excitement surrounding who will eventually play this central role in a franchise that has made an indelible mark on pop culture.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Early life and education

Lexi Minetree was raised in Georgia, where she came to love acting early in her life. She academically pursued her interest by attending the University of Southern California (USC), where she double majored in Theatre and Public Relations, as per her LinkedIn profile.

While at USC, Minetree developed her acting career and became involved in leadership positions. She created, produced, and directed the first Bachelor of Arts Senior Showcase for Theatre students.

The purpose of this effort was to offer graduate students the opportunity to expose their talents to professionals in the industry. Furthermore, she completed further training by enrolling in the British American Drama Academy (BADA) in London and sharpened her skills and exposure globally.

Lexi Minetree's acting career

Lexi Minetree began her acting career on stage, showcasing her versatility in plays like Noises Off, No Exit, and The Cover of Life, which earned her a Best Actress Award in Georgia.

Lexi Minetree transitioned to screen acting with roles in Law & Order: SVU (2024), The Paramedic Who Stalked Me (2023), and Hot Take: Murdaugh Murders (2023), establishing herself in thriller and procedural dramas.

As she gears up for the possible role of Elle Woods, Lexi Minetree's experience with intricate characters and high-stakes stories could prove to be an asset. Elle is a character who needs charm, wit, and comedic sense—attributes that Minetree has already shown in her past performances.

Casting for Elle has been long and arduous, with numerous young actresses competing for the part, highlighting the importance of this role for Minetree's career.

The Legally Blonde Prequel

The new Legally Blonde prequel show will explore Elle Woods' high school life that molded her into the character beloved by fans. This change of narrative direction will add depth to Elle's past while keeping humor and empowerment at the heart of the franchise. Witherspoon's performance as Elle Woods established a benchmark for any actress who follows in this role.

Lexi Minetree or any lead must capture Elle's character and growth. The prequel, inspired by Netflix hits like Wednesday, aims to refresh Elle’s story for both new viewers and longtime fans.

With casting announcements rumored to be imminent, both Lexi Minetree and fellow contender Madison Wolfe have been making waves for their ability to breathe new life into this legendary role.

The production for Legally Blonde prequel is set to kick off in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback