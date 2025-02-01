"I got all my wardrobe"—When Reese Witherspoon recounted taking 77 pairs of Jimmy Choos from Legally Blonde 2 set

Reese Witherspoon's iconic role as Elle Woods in the comedy film Legally Blonde is still loved by fans decades later. The 2001 film became a massive box office success and made the actress a household name. Two years later, she reprised her role in the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003).

On November 2, 2019, she appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show with co-star Jennifer Aniston. The show's host revealed that Reese Witherspoon had taken home the entire wardrobe of Legally Blonde 2, including 77 Jimmy Choo shoes, surprising her fellow guests. The actress shared that her contract had a clause that gave her access to the entire wardrobe from the movie.

“I kept the whole wardrobe including 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes. I had it written in my contract! I didn’t touch them until the 15th anniversary and then had a lot of fun trying them on with my daughter. Some fit and some didn’t, but it was really cool," Witherspoon said.

Trending

Reese Witherspoon plans to bring back Elle Woods from the Legally Blonde franchise

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released on July 2, 2003. Charles Herman-Wurmfeld directed the film from a screenplay written by Kate Kondell. Although the movie was panned by critics, it performed well at the box office. In 2006, Entertainment Weekly added Legally Blonde 2 on their list of the 'Top 25 Worst Sequels Ever Made' at #21.

In addition to reprising her lead role as Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon also executive produced the movie. Her co-stars included Luke Wilson, Sally Field, Jennifer Coolidge, Bob Newhart, Regina King, Alanna Ubach, Bruce McGill, and others.

After years of speculation, Reese Witherspoon announced in June 2018 that she was rebooting the franchise with Legally Blonde 3 in association with MGM Studios. In October 2015, the Oscar-winner had talked about Elle Woods's potential foray into politics during her appearance on Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe.

"I think we're ready to see Elle and see what she's up to lately. A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it. I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or somebody who runs for office, president."

However, plans for the movie fell through and the actress announced that she was developing a prequel series titled Elle in May 2024. The series, revolving around Elle's high school years, is expected to release on Prime Video sometime in 2025.

Reese Witherspoon's latest film project is You're Cordially Invited

Reese Witherspoon recently starred in the romantic comedy film You're Cordially Invited, which is directed, written, and produced by Nicholas Stoller. The film premiered on January 30, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

Witherspoon stars as the wedding planner, Margot, who accidentally books the same wedding venue and date for her younger sister as another bride named Jenni. Margot and Jenni's father Jim's (Will Ferrell) attempts to outdo each other gives rise to hilarious situations.

In addition to the two stars, the movie also features Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Celia Weston, Stony Blyden, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Jack McBrayer, Leanne Morgan, Lauren Holt, and Jimmy Tatro, to name a few.

You're Cordially Invited received mixed to average reviews upon its release and currently holds a 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 42 critics.

Stay tuned for the latest news on Hollywood celebrities as well as upcoming movies and television shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback