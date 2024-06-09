Reese Witherspoon explains to Nicole Kidman why she calls Laura Dern by her last name

Reese Witherspoon recently discussed with Nicole Kidman why she calls Laura Dern by her last name. The trio got close on the sets of the HBO series, Big Little Lies, where their characters were involved in a murder investigation. During an interview with Vanity Fair on May 5, 2024, Kidman jokingly pointed out that she doesn't like how Witherspoon addresses Dern and asked the reason behind it:

"I hate how you call her Dern. It sounds so weird. I'm always like, 'Laura', and you're like, 'No, Dern, Dern,' and I'm like, 'Why?'"

Reese responded to her question:

"Cause my name is Laura, and her name's Laura and it's confusing to me."

Trending

For the unversed, Reese Witherspoon's birth name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, which she later shortened when she began her acting career.

Nicole Kidman discusses the possibility of Big Little Lies season 3 with Reese Witherspoon

In the interview with Variety, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon continued the conversation about Laura Dern's last name. Reese further explained that her birth name is Laura and it's confusing to call Dern by the same name. Kidman interjected by saying:

"(Laura Dern) doesn't even call you Laura, though."

To which Reese playfully reacted by saying:

"I don't like your tone. You're trying to understand something that just makes no sense."

Kidman also shed light on Big Little Lies season 3. As the series is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, the actress said that the author is working on another chapter.

"We're moving fast and furious and Liane is delivering the book. Yeah, and we're in good shape," Kidman added.

There have been rumors of a third installment in the works since Kidman hinted at its possibility during a Q&A session with Variety in November 2023. She mentioned that "there's a timeline" and the makers are doing it.

In the recent interview, Kidman held herself back from revealing more information since she believed one should not talk about something until they've done it. To which Witherspoon added saying:

"I have a rule, it's called, like, don't be full of s**t. I don't want to talk about it until I'm standing in the costume on set. Then I will confirm to you that it's happening."

In February 2024, Laura Dern also spoke about the next season of the HBO series while doing press for another show Plam Royale. She told EW:

"I can tell you that all of us who are involved in it [Big Little Lies] would never imagine a better time. We love each other so much and would have the time of our life being back together, and we love our characters so much."

The news of a third season came after the death of the show's director, Jean-March Vallee in December 2021.